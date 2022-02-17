How ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Adds Star Power To Every Hit Show: ‘I’m Looking For The Great Actors Of Our Generation’

ARTICLE HIGHLIGHTS

yellow stone creator Taylor Sheridan made a statement when he landed Kevin Costner to direct his hit series.

Since then, it has added the famous Jeremy Renner, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, Sylvester Stallone, David Oyelowo, Billy Bob Thornton, and Zoe Saldaña to the Sheridan-verse.

Sheridan isn’t just looking for big names for her shows, she admits she’s “looking for the great actors of our generation.”

Taylor Sheridan with ‘Yellowstone’ star Kevin Costner | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Paramount Network

yellow stone has transformed Taylor Sheridan from struggling actor to Hollywood power player in just a few short years. His ability to write intriguing scripts and create interesting characters has led Paramount to give him the keys to the kingdom. And Sheridan’s verse is expanding at an exponential rate. But how does he manage to attach that star power to each of his shows?

‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Has 9 Shows On The Air Or In Development

Thanks to the massive success of yellow stoneSheridan signed a $200 million deal with ViacomCBS (now Paramount Global) to expand her television universe.

He quickly got the yellowstonemy prequel 1883 and the prison drama directed by Jeremy Renner Mayor of Kingstown in production. Both series were on Paramount+ before the year was out.

yellow stone season 4 also teased the upcoming spin-off 6666which will be a modern western set at the Four Sixes Ranch in Texas.

On February 15, Sheridan announced that five more series are coming soon,1932, Land Man, Leona, Bass Reeves, Y the king of tulsa.

Taylor Sheridan wants ‘the best actors of our generation’ to lead her TV shows

When Sheridan announced her new projects, she revealed that she had major movie stars attached to four of the five projects. Zoe Saldana will star Lionesswhile Nicole Kidman will be part of the series as an executive producer.

Sylvester Stallone will star the king of tulsa. earth man will star Oscar winner Billy Bob Thornton. Y Bass Reeves will star David Oyelowo.

“When I do the casting, I look for the great actors of our generation. And David Oyelowo is a once-in-a-generation talent,” Sheridan explained in her announcement.

‘Yellowstone’ Creator Made a Statement Casting Kevin Costner

When Sheridan first partnered with Paramount Global to make yellow stone for Paramount Network in 2017, it was part of a rebranding for the channel formerly known as Spike TV. At the time, then-network president Kevin Kay said there was a specific reason Sheridan went after Oscar winner Kevin Costner to lead the series.

Kay told The Hollywood Reporter that they planned to create high-end original content to compete with AMC and FX. To that end, the network had to be willing to pay for A-list talent.

“The statement we wanted to make was that we are open for business and willing to pay top-tier players whatever their price. It sends a message and that’s what we want to do,” Kay said.

Taylor Sheridan Has Incredible Hollywood Networking Skills

David Glasser, CEO of 101 Studios and yellow stone executive producer, says Sheridan is working at lightning speed to get his series on the air. The Texan also takes advantage of the Hollywood contacts he has accumulated during his career. This was evident when Sheridan created the king of tulsa with Stallone in just one weekend.

“That’s the way it is with him,” Glasser said of Sheridan. “He just picks up the phone and calls people like Billy Bob Thornton, Tom Hanks, Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw and says, ‘Hey, I have this idea.’ I’ll call to make the deal with the agent later.”

‘Yellowstone’ will return for an oversized season 5

Amid the big announcement of Sheridan’s new series slate, it was revealed that the original series is getting an oversized season 5. Paramount ordered four additional episodes, which means yellow stone Season 5 will have 14 episodes in total.

However, the season will be split into two halves, each with seven episodes. The first half of season 5 will begin filming in May and is scheduled to wrap up in August. According to Glasser, those episodes will air “in the fall.”

There will also be a second season of 1883. The second yellow stone prequel 1932 It is expected to premiere on Paramount+ before the end of the year.