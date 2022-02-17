How to turn your old cell phone into a WiFi repeater

surely you have a mobile phone that, either out of nostalgia or because at some point you thought of selling or inheriting it to a nephew or son, is stored in your house.

If so, can you give second Lifewhile you save a few pesos, making it become a WIFI repeater and allowing a more powerful signal to reach a specific corner of your home.

If you think that it could be a cumbersome process, don’t worry, since the Share internet from any mobile It is very simple, because the smartphones they connect with each other, pulling data from the main phone, just as it works in a cyber cafe network.

That is why at Tech Bit, we teach you how to turn an old mobile that you no longer use into a repeater of the signal that you receive from the router of your operator with which we have contracted Internet.

How to turn your old smartphone into a WiFi repeater?

This procedure is not complicated at all, although you will have to use some apps to achieve it, since natively there is no way to make the mobile be a repeater Wifi in Android.

The application you will require for this is Wi-Fi Repeatera free app that works with mobile with Android 4.2.2 onwards.

It is very simple to use, in addition to having the advantage that it does not require your smartphone have root.

Once downloaded and installed, open it.

It will ask you for some permissions like location. Subsequently, you must touch the WiFi network icon with a diagonal red line, which will cause the system to activate. If two green buttons appear at the bottom, it means that everything works correctly (http port and socks5 port).

On this same screen you will see a QR code that you can scan with the device on which you are going to connect to the network.

If you don’t have an app to scan to QR don’t worry as you can also configure it directly from settings Wifi.

Once you are in this section, select the connection whose name begins with DIRECT. Clicking it will ask you for the password, a closed padlock with a series of numbers, located just below the WiFi signal image in the WiFi Repeater app.

Also, you need to set the proxy connection manually, so you must give it the name indicated in the app (Ip Address).

Once this is done, you will need to configure the port proxytyping the number that appears in the app (Http Port).

Later, you just have to click Save and then click on the connection to connect.

This is a good option to take advantage of that phone that you no longer use and turn it into a WiFi repeater device.

Wi-Fi Repeater; different from mobile hotspot

This process is different from creating a “mobile hotspot”, as what it does is disable the Wi-Fi signal to share your browsing data from your SIM card.

This is because, when you try to share WiFi, while you are connected to a network of this type, Android automatically disconnects you and consumes your browsing data.

