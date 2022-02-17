How much does a day of dog daycare cost?

If you plan to go on a trip and leave your pet in the care of experts, surely you have wondered how much does day care for dogs costso here we will explain it to you.

Since the last few years in Mexico, the demand for services of dog daycare and dog sitterswho take care of other people’s pets for a certain time in exchange for payment.

The dog daycare fees often vary depending on various factors, such as the area, the care required by the pet, services offered and care time, in addition to the fact that there are also independent dog sitters who offer services from their own homes.

The price per day of a daycare for dogs usually around the 300 Mexican pesosin schedules that go from Monday to Friday, and the costs increase if it is a question of weekends.

On the other hand, there are digital platforms where dog sitters offer their services independently, such as take care of my pet.

Through this type of website it is possible to hire dog daycare services from individuals, specifying the area, type of pet, characteristics of the place and available hours.

There you can see prices ranging from 120 to 250 pesos per day taking care of dogsas well as lodging options and customer experience reviews for each sitter.

There are also people who offer services like dog walkerscharging fees of 60 to 100 pesos for each one-hour ride, as seen on some platforms.

They even offer the option of hiring packages of up to 20 rides for a cost of 1,520 pesos, which are generally divided between the platform company and the rider.

It must be taken into account that dog care is a job that remains largely informal, since pet owners usually turn to trusted people or digital platforms to hire these services.