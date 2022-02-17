HOLD ON LIO MESSI: Kun Agüero’s message for L’Equipe and all those who are busting Messi for his performance against Real Madrid

With the sense of humor that characterizes him, with that tone of ‘serious gossip’ (throwing truths with jokes included), Sergio Agüero gave his opinion on the harsh criticism he is receiving LionelMessi.

Manchester City’s top scorer doesn’t make any sense that he’s being liquidated for the missed penalty against Real Madrid (UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg). Obviously, a very clear opportunity was lost. However, despite this flaw, SLAKUN10 He thinks that his compatriot sent a great match.

The Kun does not understand that L’Equipe and other French publications have given him a 3 rating or are placing him as the worst of the match.

THE RESPONSE OF THE KUN TO THE CRITICISM TOWARDS MESSI

“Leo’s prison… his mother’s shell! But on top of that, Leo played well, idiot. She broke. Not because he’s a friend, he played straight. He was very good, he was very active. He hurts the penalty there, but it happens to everyone. Then he broke it. Those from France, those from the magazine (L’Equipe), the newspapers killed him. Anyone. They are assholes, stupid. Now I’m going to Paris and… come on, wow! He had an interview with a French magazine, I grabbed him and told him: ‘No, because Lio Messi can hold on, cut it. So bye. See you'”released the three-time World Cup player, in one of his broadcasts for Twitch.

“I HAD AN INTERVIEW WITH A FRANCE MAGAZINE. I GRABBED THEM AND TOLD THEM NO, HOLD ON, MESSI. CUT. SEE YOU” Kun banked his best friend. ???? pic.twitter.com/afNcqXTeMN — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) February 17, 2022

Undefeated data. Lionel Messi has scored 7 goals and 7 assists in just over 1,700 minutes played in a PSG shirt. It has not been a fluid adaptation process, but he is improving his records.

Did you know…? Lionel Messi and El Kun Agüero shared moments at the international level from 2005 to 2021. They met in the run-up to the 2005 U20 World Cup. More than a decade of friendship and complicity.