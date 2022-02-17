Hideki Kamiya is totally serious about the idea of ​​resurrecting Scalebound

One of the most painful cancellations we have suffered in recent years has been that of scaleboundthe ambitious action game with dragons that was developing platinumgames exclusively for Xbox under the leadership of the same Hideki Kamiyathe creator of games like Bayonetta, okami or Devil May Cry.

Kamiya’s big pending account

Since then, the creative has commented on many occasions that he would love to be able to finish the project one day. In fact, he recently quoted Phil Spencer, the head of Xbox, to deliver the following message: “Phil! Let’s do it together!”

This that for some might sound like a joke by Kamiya, It is a statement that is totally seriousas confirmed by Kamiya himself: “It’s a bit strange because, to be honest, I’ve given many interviews since the project ended and I have the feeling that I have said many times that I would love to bring it back.”

“As a creator, I would like to see it finished. And I’ve heard a lot of fans saying that they really want to play the game, which is a shame, because I want to give them that when I hear it. It’s something I thought I’d been saying or at least tried to say for years. I’ve said it before in interviews and there’s never been any reaction, but now there finally is. So no, it’s not a joke: I’m totally serious about it.”

Finally, when Kamiya was asked if PlatinumGames had already started talks with Microsoft to rescue scalebound, the only thing he could say is that he cannot confirm or deny anythingbut that they “could be talking” just like they could with Nintendo, Sony, Capcom, Konami or any other company.

scalebound It was a very promising game that had its release planned for PC and Xbox One in which we could collaborate with a gigantic dragon to face all kinds of enemies in a science fiction universe.