He presented his new third uniform for Clausura 2022

The America presented what will be a new third uniform for this Closure 2022. The design is black with turquoise blue tones and horizontal lines in a darker color.

This sweater is in reference to Coapawhere the facilities of the Eagles and it will be the skin with which bluecream They will try to straighten the way after the bad start of the tournament.

“We present the new third uniform for this 2022. With this design we celebrate the colors and the vibe of the neighborhood of Coapa, place where you live and breathe football”, he wrote America On twitter.

The shirt is available in the online store of the team directed by Santiago Solari and it costs 1,699 thousand for amateurs, while the player costs 2,599 thousand for men.

The bluecream will also wear these new colors to face the rest of the tournament of the Women’s MX League and for the fans, the women’s shirt costs 1,599.

It is expected that the Eagles wear their uniform for the first time on Sunday when at 4:00 p.m. they face Pachuca on the Matchday 6 of CL2022while those run by Craig Harrington they could do it on Monday, February 28 when they receive Mazatlan.

