Google warns about security flaws in Chrome browser

Last Wednesday, the service company for Internet, Googleissued a security alert for those who use your browser Chrome in Windows, macOS Y Linuxamong other operating systems.

This warning appeared on an official Google page, it was detailed that the developers of this platform identified a flaw that makes it vulnerable at a high level, an issue that hackers are taking advantage of.

To try to fix this vulnerability, the company released a new update for Chrome; however, it did not detail when exactly it will be available so that users can implement it. Therefore, if from today you wanted to protect your data, this will not be possible.

What can I do to improve the security of Chrome?

What you can do at this time to avoid threats that could damage your computer or steal your personal and financial data is to keep your browser up to date, for this you can open the main page of the search engine, look for the Configuration icon, click on the Help section and choose the About Google Chrome option. On the page that displays you, you must verify that your version of Chrome is 98.0.4758.102 or more advanced, so you can browse calmly, since you will be protected. In case the latest version is not ready yet, it is best to check constantly, until it appears.

When you can see the update and activate it, remember to restart Chrome, either by closing the app or restarting your computer. When you open it again, it should already have the corrections up to date.

Nowadays data hacks are becoming very popular and the security vulnerability that Google detected is one of the most dangerous. It should be noted that you should not trust that your operating system is less susceptible to threats, the damage that the company detected affects all systems equally.

According to the statistics of this company, the Chrome browser is used, both on computers and cell phones, by around 3.2 billion people worldwide, which makes it the perfect target for those who are dedicated to hacking accounts and stealing data. .

In addition to its security flaw, Google is losing the sympathy of many Internet users, since they comment that its results are of low quality, many of them are outdated and the algorithm locks them in a bubble in which they always see the same thing. What do you think? Is Chrome the best browser or would you consider using a different one?

