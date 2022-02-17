From leading man to supporting actor

Messi is not Messi. He hasn’t been in the last few months. Not since he is in Paris sentenced to a secondary role that he himself has assumed with his actions

His performance against Real Madrid and a missed penalty almost childish before a goalkeeper who knows him perfectly, they simply confirm the discomfort of the Argentine in his new house.

PSG footballers don’t looking for by system as it happened in Barcelona, ​​it is not the main center of attention or the maximum hope of the team to resolve a match at the last second.

Messi went from protagonist to supporting actor. Messi looks listless, lostin an unknown scenario where he only has to run to congratulate the ‘King‘ from Paris, to the figure… To Kylian Mbappé.

In the time of Pep Guardiola At Barça, Leo did not hide his discomfort when at the end of a game one of his teammates had stolen his leadership.

Messi, after missing the penalty against Madrid. Getty Images

count the anecdote that on one occasion on the bus, with both of them on board, Leo sent Pep a message from his cell phone: “Well, I see that I am no longer important to the team, so”…

Zlatan Ibrahimovic had just given a great performance in one of his first games as a Barça player, and Messi was dealing with questions for not winning a qualification with Argentina; In addition, he now had competition in his club where he was the almighty.

It won’t be for Messi troupebecause to stay at the top of football for 15 years it only served him to behave like the better in every match, in every training session, in every season.

That is why today he is seen outside his ecosystemof the one that he himself created to reign thanks to a sustained greatness unprecedented in a footballer. Because not even the best of history with whom Leo shares a table remained at the top for so many years.

Now, beyond this gloomy picture, it turns out exaggerated And till disrespectful affirm that Leo is finish or on the edge of retirement. He has a huge challenge and it goes beyond winning the Champions League with PSG…

Messi must rediscover himself based on what he knows how to do best, playing football like no one else, regardless of whether Mbappé is the most beloved, unbalanced and decisive player in the team and in all of Europe.

Messi has to be Messi again and shake off that supporting actor role that is not going