Four recommendations for series and movies to watch at home in the month of love – G5noticias

“A place to dream”, “Three meters above the sky”, “Nothing Hill” and “How hard love is” are some of the films that we suggest you watch next to a Unique box.

February is the month of love and the scenarios that arise on these dates are various. However, given the still high numbers of covid-19 cases, the recommendation is still to take care of yourself and favor activities at home.

That is why on this occasion, we bring you four series and movie recommendations to watch with your partner and enjoy a box of Unique in the month of love. Below are descriptions of each.

A place to dream

Inspired by the novels by Robyn Carr, this series tells the story of Melinda Monroe, who leaves her hometown to emigrate to an unknown town in the state of California in order to rebuild her life and find love. Melinda finds a job as a nurse and midwife in Virgen River, a town surrounded by nature and disconnected from the big cities. It is here when the protagonist’s story begins to change, since she realizes that the problems that exist in cities are equal to or greater than in remote villages. Despite these difficulties, fate has Melinda in store for a new chance at love. The series debuted in 2021 and consists of three seasons, with ten chapters each.

If you plan to accompany this moment with something to eat and drink, the Love is in Unique box is ideal for this romantic series, since it brings a sparkling wine to toast, as well as chocolate-covered mint chocolates, chocolate-dipped sticks, cubes of cheese of goat marinated in pesto, macerated olives and pretzels that are perfect to enjoy on this special night.

Three meters over the sky

Based on the novel by Federico Moccia, this Italian production portrays the story of two young people who live in different worlds. Summer is a girl who works in a hotel to help her family. While Alessandro is a young motorcyclist addicted to adrenaline and unconcerned about the important things in life. They both meet one summer on the Adriatic coast and manage to fall in love even though their tastes are oppositely different. The installment has two seasons made up of eight episodes and was broadcast last year.

The Sweet Moments box is the suggestion to accompany this series. This one brings inside, most sweet souvenirs; chocolate covered cherries, white chocolate covered strawberries, chocolate dipped sticks, chocolate sauce, selection of macaroons and a sparkling wine that cannot be missed on a sweet and romantic evening.

Nothing Hill

The film focuses on the story of William Thacker (played by Hugh Grant), the owner of a bookstore in the famous London neighborhood of Nothing Hill. Everything normal until the famous actress Ana Scott (Julia Roberts) appears in her life, who comes to her bookstore to buy an article of hers. From now on, William’s life would change completely when he fell in love with Ana, which leads him to follow her everywhere the actress goes. However, Thacker would never think that the life of a Hollywood celebrity would be so intense and he would have to attend various celebrity events in order to win her over. The film was released in 1999, but despite the years, it is a romantic classic that catches any couple.

how hard is love

Natalie Bauer is a young Los Angeles journalist looking to hook up with the “perfect man.” After numerous dates that ended in failure looking for the ideal man, she decides to write a column in a journalistic medium, recounting this type of experience. The plot continues when she meets Josh on a dating app. He resides on the East Coast of the US, so Natalie leaves her town to meet Josh at the Christmas Parties. When she sees him for the first time, she realizes that Josh’s photo was so far from her physical image that she felt cheated, since he had put her best friend’s photo on the app. This movie debuted last year.

Both films are ideal for enjoying a few beers accompanied by a gourmet appetizer. For example, the All you need Unique box contains all of these items; 2 Kunstmann beers, deep beetroot, grissinis, tika chips, Turkish apricots, crispy corn, popcorn and chocolate bars to finish with something sweet.

