Fortnite will have NBA content and you can vote for a new Battle Royale gesture

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Fortnite He always has exciting news for his fans and collaborations that few expect. Now, Epic Games surprised by announcing that, once again, its Battle Royale will have content from the NBA, the most important basketball league in the world.

According to Epic Games, in Fortnite The 75th anniversary of the NBA will be celebrated. This with a vote in which Battle Royale fans will be able to vote for the NBA celebration they want to become a future Fortnite emote.

Voting started today and will be available until 9:00 AM Mexico City time on February 23, 2022. The Vote to Emote campaign will appear in the game and players will be able to decide which NBA celebration they want to see. in the Battle Royale in the game.

In case you missed it: Fortnite for PlayStation and PC gets one of the best features of the Switch version

That’s not all, as as part of its NBA event, Fortnite will also have 10 new NBA outfits, each with 3 different color styles. These outfits come from There will also be a retro backpack whose logo can change to represent your favorite NBA team.

On the other hand, there will also be missions from the NBA 75 All-Star center with which players can unlock the High Hoops spray.

the High Hoops spray

And you, what did you think of this news? Are you excited for all the NBA content coming to Fortnite? Tell us in the comments.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC and mobile. Find more information related to Battle Royale on this page.

Related video: TOP 5: The most disappointing of 2021