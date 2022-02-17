Fortnite: what is the Monarch level-up mission pack and how does it work

The new bundle allows Fortnite users to level up much faster in the current Battle Pass. Of course… they will have to spend several paVos.





In the last days, Fortnite has been revolutionized thanks to his spectacular collaborations with NBA Y Uncharted . On this occasion, Epic Games announced an important novelty: the arrival of the Monarch Level Up Quest Packwhich allows users to get the best rewards.







Fortnite: what’s in the Monarch level-up mission pack

Once users purchase the new Monarch level-up quest pack, they will be able to access spectacular rewards, which we detail below:

NEW OUTFIT : As soon as they exchange it for the corresponding V-Bucks, this package will give us the Monarch outfit as an initial reward.

: As soon as they exchange it for the corresponding V-Bucks, this package will give us the Monarch outfit as an initial reward. MISSIONS FOR AESTHETIC CONTENT AND FOR 28 FULL LEVELS: This pack includes seven new level-up missions that are released every week for four consecutive weeks, for a total of 28 missions.

Level up quests will be available from the pack release until the end of the current season. Each level up quest involves collect a level up token hidden on the island.

After completing all of the week’s quests, you’ll unlock a new cosmetic reward, for a total of four cosmetic rewards.

Week 1 Missions – Reward: Shattered Wings Retro Backpack

Week 2 Missions – Reward: Monarch Glitter Paper

Week 3 Missions – Reward: Gold Style for the Shattered Wings Retro Backpack

Week 4 Missions – Reward: Gold style for the Monarch Outfit

Players will get a level for completing each individual level up quest, i.e. will be able to level up 28 battle pass levels with the Monarch level-up quest pack.





Fortnite: How much does the Monarch level-up mission pack cost?

Of course, Monarch’s new level-up quest pack isn’t free. the same can be purchased at the Fortnite store at a cost of 1200 V-Bucksthe battle royale digital currency. It will be available until the end of Chapter 3 Season 1which has an end date for next March 19.

