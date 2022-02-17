Fortnite Releases Monarch Level Up Mission Pack | EpicGames | Mexico | Spain | SPORT-PLAY

What’s new in Fortnite. The Epic Games website announced the level-up mission packs, with which you can obtain a new costume and complete its missions to receive cosmetic rewards while you overcome 28 levels. The first pack is now available in the store Fortnite and is titled “Monarch level-up missions pack”.

With the purchase of any level up mission pack you will instantly unlock a new outfit. Completing all levels will earn you the unique and gloomy Monarch outfit with its butterfly decoration.

Level Up Quest Packs include seven new level up quests each week for four consecutive weeks, for a total of 28 quests.

Every mission of Fortnite consists of collecting hidden level-up tokens on the island. If you manage to complete all the missions in a week, you will unlock a new cosmetic reward, up to a total of four rewards.

FORTNITE | Weekly pack cosmetics

Week 1 Quests: Shattered Wings Back Bling

Week 2 Quests: Monarch’s Sheen Wrap

Week 3 Quests: Shattered Wings Back Bling Gold Style

Week 4 Quests: Monarch Outfit Gold Style

Since level up quest packs are seasonal, all quests will expire when the current quest ends. This means that the Monarch Level Up Quest Pack quests will expire at the end of Chapter 3 – Season 1 (March 19, 2022).

Level Up Quest Packs are sold in the Item Shop for V-Bucks. The Monarch Level Up Quest Pack is available for 1,200 V-Bucks.

