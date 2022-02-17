Fortnite: John Cena announces his arrival at Fortnite

doDo you remember when John Cena he was famous on the internet solely for his memes, in which an excited commentator’s voice would announce the wrestler and then play ‘The Time Is Now’, their “official theme song”? Remember when the WWE wrestler wasn’t following in the footsteps of other wrestlers like Dwayne Johnson and Dave Bautista? Well, now he’s a Hollywood actor too, and his last character could have put him in one of the most popular games today: Fortnite. (And yes, we definitely have to hear this song to read the note.)

Yes, we know: it’s like putting a meme inside another meme. And so far it’s all speculation, but they are so obvious that the truth is superfluous. When Dwayne Johnsonn suggested his participation in Fortnite he did it in a much more veiled way, with a commercial for his energy drink in which, if you paid attention to the background, you could see his weapon and his helmet ‘The foundation’plus the camera turned everything upside down from time to time (the “upside-down” is the theme of this new chapter).

But John Cena made it much more evident by posting on his Instagram account An image of Parallel: the alternate world in which we find ourselves now, after the events in which the transition from chapter 2 to 3 was made. That and nothing more. And it is obvious that this collaboration would be done in honor to the “success” obtained by Peacemaker and his solo series (that’s right: there are a lot of people willing to see Peacemaker after what he did in Suicide Squad).

Either way your skin, as they say, “it was already sung”. Since blood sport came to the game it was known that other characters from the last movie of James Gunn they could enter the battle, but nothing was confirmed. Now that Mr. Gunn has managed to sign a contract to secure a second season of this series, Epic Games He seems to want to take advantage of the hype and put the American anti-hero on the pitch.

Which is quite curious because Peacemaker is not exactly a series for children, which are part of the strong muscle of Fortnite. But well, neither Five Nights at Freddy’s, Poppy Playtime or Blendy and the Ink Machine they are for children and see the popularity they had among them. And let’s face it: the child audience is not exactly the one that pays for the skins that keep the game going.

And on a related topic, much has been heard about Fortnite “is dead”But do you think this is true? And what do you think they mean by that definition? Well, finally, it continues to have millions of players and the investment in these collaborations is for a reason. Do you think it is precisely because it has a large audience, or because it is a desperate attempt to revive it?