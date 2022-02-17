Fortnite is updated on PS4, PS5 and PC to introduce gyro aiming and stick flick

The PS4, PS5 and PC versions of Fortnite have received a major update moving to version 19.30. Thanks to it, the rapid stick movement and gyroscope aimingtwo new ways to play Battle Royale and which you can choose from in the game options.

In the case of the gyroscope you will find it in the “contact and movement“and what he will do will be move the camera just by turning the knob, as is already the case on Nintendo Switch and Android. Even so, you can customize it even more in case you want it to be active all the time or on the contrary it works only during combat or when you are building or editing something.

Another option is the Look Stick Effect. In this case choosing “enabled” you can activate the gyroscope when using the right stick. Instead, by choosing “disabled“You can disable the gyroscope by moving the right stick, which will come in handy for repositioning the controller without having to move the camera.

Also, you can adjust gyroscope sensitivity and the relationship between the horizontal and vertical sensitivity so that the camera moves the same as the controller or even faster. On the other hand, you can control the stability of the aim by holding the controller practically still or activating and deactivating the rapid movement of the stick.





In the latter case, what you will achieve is that when you point the right stick towards a specific direction, the camera moves at full speed towards that same direction. Of course, Epic Games recommends taking advantage of this function if you have already perfectly mastered the movement with the gyroscope, just as it warns that yours is leave all options as they are set by default when you start using it for the first time.