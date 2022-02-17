Fortnite: completing the Battle Pass will be easier with this novelty

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram / WhatsApp

Epic Games wants gamers from Fortnite Complete the Battle Pass of each season without problems. So they have just announced a new feature that will make the process quite easy and will also offer additional exclusive rewards.

We are referring to the level-up mission packs, which will offer specific challenges for weeks to unlock new items. Its main attraction is that they will also let you climb up to 28 levels of the Battle Pass quickly and easily.

What are mission packs and how do they work? Fortnite?

To start with you should know that the mission packs of Fortnite They are paid news. Each of them will cost 1200 V-Bucks and can be purchased or gifted to another player directly in the item shop.

This is a paid item as it will not only offer missions to level up, but will also include exclusive cosmetic items. This novelty debuts with the Monarch level-up quest pack, which is now available to all who are interested.

In exchange for your coins you will receive the Monarch outfit and 28 quests that will be released in rounds of 7 over 4 weeks. All will be available to complete until the end of the season.

To complete them, players will need to collect a level up token hidden on the map. Doing so will allow you to level up to 28 levels while also unlocking even more content for Monarch, such as the Shattered Wings backpack, Monarch Glitter paper, Shattered Wings backpack, and the gold style for the Monarch skin.

In case of purchasing a mission pack after launch, players will have the challenges of the previous weeks available, so they will not miss any of the content.

On how it works, Epic explained: “let’s say you’re level 89 and you’re 15,000 XP short of level 90. If you complete a level-up quest, you won’t reach level 90 with an empty XP bar to reach level 91.” Instead, they will go up to level 90 and will be 15,000 XP short of level 91.” Below you can see a trailer with the news.

Fortnite is available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PC and mobile. Find more information related to Battle Royale on this page.

