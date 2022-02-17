Fortnite: BLAST will produce the Championship Series during 2022

The renowned organizer BLAST, famous for its prestigious CS:GO circuit, will collaborate with Epic Games to produce the Fortnite Championship Series (FNCS) during 2022. He will be in charge of all transmissions of Season 1 of Chapter 3. The competition, which will mark the beginning of the circuit in the new year, will be held during February and March, with a prize to be distributed of more than three million dollars.

This is not the first time they have joined forces, as BLAST was responsible for producing the FNCS All Star Showdown and the events FNCS Grand Royale during 2021. According to the producer, his project ahead with Epic Games will represent the greatest challenge since the arrival of BLAST Premiere in CS:GO.

“We are happy to be able to establish this year-long collaboration with Fortnite. BLAST has been able to build trust and a fantastic working relationship with the team responsible for competitive Fortnite to create amazing experiences for the community.” Leo Matlock, Managing Director of BLAST.

Fortnite Grand Royale 2021 | (Epic Games)

During 2022 BLAST continues to expand its reach with serious forays into FIFA and Fortnite to diversify its content. After years of consolidation as one of the favorite TOs in the Counter-Strike ecosystem, he will seek to take his successful formula to new playing fields.

“We have exciting plans for FNCS Chapter 3, which starts on February 17. We have a wealth of content for fans to enjoy alongside our world-class production as the world’s best battle it out for over $3 million in prize pool.” The official transmission can be followed from February 18 and to access more information you can visit the official page of Fortnite Competitive.

KEEP READING:

BLAST Premier Showdown will split the competition into two regional brackets

Age in esports: what is the limit for professional players?

The Overwatch League will make its return on May 5