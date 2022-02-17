Former WWE superstar would come to AEW » TurnHeelWrestling • WWE and AEW news and results

Ex-WWE superstar would be about to land in AEW.

During yesterday, it was reported that Cody and Brandi Rhodes had amicably ended their relationship with AEW, minutes later, the Internet exploded as the return of Cody Rhodes to WWE would be about to materialize. In recent months, we have seen how several former WWE superstars have debuted in AEWthe last case happened during the past week, where Keith Lee debuted on AEW Dynamite.

As reported from Fightful Select, Buddy Matthews (known as Buddy Murphy in WWE) could be All Elite. Let’s remember that Buddy has been a free agent since September, because WWE decided to fire him in a wave of layoffs. So far, Buddy has been working in both MLW and NJPW Pro Wrestling.

Buddy Murphy is now Buddy Matthews, but he could also be All Elite according to some within the company. Matthews has been a free agent since September and told Fightful he wasn’t quite sure where he would land. He has worked a slew of indies as well as dates for MLW and NJPW Pro Wrestling, but we haven’t heard any details about signing him anywhere. Sources within AEW in recent weeks have indicated that there was growing interest and rumors about Matthews joining the company in some capacity, with some even hearing that creative pitches were made, with another source going so far as to say that the creative already she is determined We have not confirmed the latter. Various talents in AEW have been told that the plans are in the works to bring in Buddy Matthews, who has been around since January. When we spoke to Matthews last year for his first post-WWE interview, he wasn’t sure about his future or his visa status. However, that seems to have been fixed now, as he was released eight months ago and is still working in the United States. H/T to Fightful.

It should be noted that a new episode of AEW will be held tonight dynamite, where we will have to be very attentive in case Buddy Matthews decides to finally appear in AEW. During his career in WWE, Buddy has won several championships, among which stand out; WWE Cruiserweight Championship, NXT Tag Team Championship with Blake and RAW Tag Team Championship with Seth Rollins.

