Former WWE fighter close to signing for AEW

Buddy Murphy close to signing for AEW

What seemed like a rumor just a few months ago is close to becoming official, Buddy Matthews will soon sign with AEW.

Or at least that is what the information from Fightful Select gives us to understand, as a result of internal company sources, although they maintain it in doubt. According to this, some sources say that they already have creative plans for him within the company, so his arrival would be shortly.

They also report that part of the roster has been notified of the arrival of Matthews since January of this year, so they will only be waiting for the right moment for it to happen.

Let’s remember that at the time he was one of the most sought-after free agents, after the high level shown in WWE.

Buddy Murphy, as he was known in WWE, debuted in it in 2013 in NXT, teaming up with Blake and becoming NXT Tag Team Champion.

After this came his solo career, being one of the mainstays of the Cruise Division and becoming its champion. Then he went on to the main roster, standing out especially with Seth Rollins becoming RAW Tag Team Champions and later starting a romance with Aaliyah Mysterio.

This story had no continuity and the wrestler was fired in June 2021 after a time without television prominence. After his departure he had clashes with Kazuchika Okada, Malakai Black, KC Navarro or recently TJP.

His last appearance was at the Battle Of Los Angeles 2022, defeating JONAH and Lio Rush but falling to Mike Bailey.

