First trailer for ‘Elvis’, the ambitious biopic with Tom Hanks that hits theaters in July

Warner Bros. has distributed the first trailer from Elvis, the ambitious biopic of the famous singer who forever changed the history of music. The film explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Butler) through the prism of his complicated relationship with Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks), his enigmatic manager. The film, one of the great premieres of the 2022arrive the July 1 in theaters.

The complex relationship between manager and artist

The Elvis Story will delve into the complex dynamic that existed between Presley and Parkersinger and representative, a relationship spanning more than 20 years and to delve into the rock figure’s rise to stardom. At the same time, Baz Luhrmanresponsible for tapes like The Great Gatsby and Romeo and Julietprovide the plot with the context of the cultural revolution and the loss of innocence in the United States, something that will take its toll on the characters. And in the center of that journey is Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge)one of the most important and influential people in Elvis’s life, who will play a fundamental role.







“ The film will cover more than 20 years of the life of the singer

Alongside Hanks and Butler, the film features award-winning stage actress Helen Thomson who plays Elvis’s mother, Gladys, Richard Roxburgh He plays Vernon, Elvis’s father, and DeJonge is Priscilla. Luke Bracey plays Jerry Schilling, Natasha Bassett plays Dixie Locke, David Wenham It’s Hank Snow Kelvin Harrison Jr. embodies BB King, Xavier Samuel plays Scotty Moore, and Kodi Smit-McPhee It’s Jimmie Rodgers Snow. A spectacular cast. Luhrmann, nominated for an Oscar, has been in charge of directing the film from his own script written in collaboration with Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce and Jeremy Doner.

Elvis It will be released on July 1 in theaters.