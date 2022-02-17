First Look at Natalie Portman as Thor in Love and Thunder

Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth in Thor: The Dark World. Image : Marvel Studios.

One of the most anticipated superhero movies of the year is Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth solo installment of the Marvel character based on the norse godand this time we will not only have Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, but also Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor, and we can already take a look at both characters.

Warning: The look at the characters is through action figures.

Image : Gizmodo.

Jane Foster raised Mjolnir with her bare hands in the comics in 2019, thus becoming the Mighty Thor. Now it’s time to see this version of the character on the big screen, with the return of Natalie Portman to bring her to life, as in previous films of the franchise and after her absence in the last years of the MCU.

This is what Natalie Portman’s Mighty Thor will look like:

Image : Marvel Studios/Tamashii Nations

The images arrive thanks to the SH Figuras line of action figures from Tamashii Nations. Clearly, her costume design is inspired by the comics in which Jane Foster debuted as Mighty Thor, with art by Russell Dauterman and written by Jason Aaron.

We can even see that Mighty Thor carries in his hands a Mjolnir that has been rebuilt after Hela, the goddess of death and older sister of Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (played by Cate Blanchett), destroyed it in Thor: Ragnarökso Thor had to get hold of a new mythical weapon, Stormbreaker, during the events of Avengers: Infinity War.

Jane’s Mighty Thor, as shown in these figures, will have powers of control of electricity and thunder, as well as flight using Mjolnir. How will she get these powers and the legendary hammer? We will have to wait to find out. In the meantime, we can get this glimpse of both her character and what Chris Hemsworth’s classic Thor will look like in the new movie in the images below.

Thor: Love and Thunder premieres on July 8, 2022, directed by Taika Waititi. In addition to Hemsworth and Portman, ta Also returning are Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, and the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy. Christian Bale will play Gorr the butcher of gods, which as his name clearly indicates, he is the villain of the movie. [vía Toyark / io9]

Image : Marvel Studios/Tamashii Nations

Image : Marvel Studios/Tamashii Nations