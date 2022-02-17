First Look at Mighty Thor’s Look in Thor: Love and Thunder

Movie that will mark the return of Natalie Portman to the UCM.

It will hit theaters in July this year. Thor: Love and Thunderfilm where Jane Foster will become mighty thorcharacter of which we already have a first look.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has attractive projects ahead. Even if Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness monopolizes the spotlight, in July the fourth individual film of Thor will be released with the great return of Natalie Portman.

Portman’s return will be for neither more nor less to give life to Mighty Thor, a character that will be made of Mjolnir and from which some images of how it will look will arrive.

Specifically, the appearance comes from Bandai SH Figuarts in what will be the official figure of this character which will go on sale as part of the film.

The figure presents the armor very similar to those previously seen with Thor, along with the hammer to control lightning, a red cape and the metal helmet.

About Thor: Love and Thunder little is known to date, beyond that within the plot will be present the Guardians of the Galaxywhile at the villain level the weight will fall on Cap the God Butcherplayed by Christian Bale.

The premiere of the film will be July 8, 2022.

Fountain: @preterniadotcom

