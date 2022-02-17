F1 race director sacked after Verstappen title

the australian Michael Massi He was removed from the position of race director of the Formula 1 after his controversial decisions during the last and decisive Abu Dhabi Grand Prixat the end of 2021, announced the president of the International Automobile Federation (FIA).

Masi’s decision to restart, on the last lap, a race then neutralized after a safety car, allowed the Dutchman Max Verstappen (Red Bull) overtake English Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) to get a first world champion title.

Niels Wittitch Y Eduardo Freitas act alternately as race director, assisted by Herbie Blash as permanent senior adviser,” declared the new FIA president, Mohammed Ben Sulayemin a video, adding that Masi will have another position within the International Federation.

“A virtual control room will be created. In the image of the video assistance referee (VAR) in football, will be located in one of the FIA ​​offices, outside the circuit. In real-time relationship with the race director, it will help apply the sporting regulations,” he stated.

FIA President Mohammed @Ben_Sulayem opens the way for a new step forward in @F1 refereeing pic.twitter.com/Xh6mFgXeyb — FIA (@fia) February 17, 2022

“Direct radio communications during the race (between the race director and the team directors), currently broadcast live on television, will be removed to protect the race director from any pressure“, he added.

Those communications between Michael Masi and the ‘Team Principal’ of the Mercedes team, Toto Wolff, or that of Red Bull, Christian Horner, generated controversy.

Michael Masi, a 44-year-old Australian, came to that position on the death of his predecessor, Charlie Whiting, earlier in the 2019 season.

