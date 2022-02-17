Expectation in Formula 1: Ferrari presented its new model for a key season in its history

This is the new Ferrari for the 2022 Formula 1 season: it will be called F1-75

The Formula 1 warm up engines ahead of the start of a season that will have many seasonings between the change in regulations and the renewal of expectations after the historic battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen during 2021 for the title. There will also be many eyes on ferrariwhich after several bittersweet seasons will seek to return to the forefront.

The legendary Italian team presented its new vehicle in the last few hours ahead of what will be the restart of activity the weekend of March 20 in Bahrain. Previously, there will be two test tests (February 23/25 in Catalonia and March 11/13 in Bahrain) where you can see the cars on the tracks to find out in detail their first performances, taking into account that they all had to make substantial changes to root of the new rules.

The team of The Prancing Horse managed to stabilize his situation in 2021 after in 2020 go through the worst season in the last 47 years and the second worst in its entire history. Last year, Carlos Sainz Jr. finished fifth in the drivers’ championship, while charles leclerc signed a seventh place. That allowed Ferrari to recover at least third place in the constructors’ tournament and erase the painful sixth position of 2020. The process of rebuilding a team that he hasn’t won a drivers’ title since 2007 (Kimi Raikkonen) and a constructors’ title since 2008, his key date is 2022 with the launch of the new vehicle format.

“We hope to come back strong,” said President John Elkann. “We are the only team that has competed in every season of F. We have always been at the forefront, constantly pushing the limits for 90 years. F1-75 represents the best of the innovative spirit that the team has,” he added.

“I’m more than ready for this season. The last one was very important for me, to learn how the team works and adapt to a new environment, but also to discover the Ferrari brand. Now is the time to take the team to the next level. The car is very nice. The 18-inch wheels? We tried them last year, they will give us the opportunity to push more in the race. The car is very innovative. I like the decoration, also the 75th anniversary logo that goes very well with the colors. It represents the past of Ferrari”, said the Spaniard Sainz.

One of the images of the new Ferrari

“This season will be very important for the team and for us drivers. It is a great opportunity. Expectations are very high for everyone. I like it a lot aesthetically, obviously I hope I like it even more on the track with its speed. You can see all the work that has been done on the car. I really like the livery, it’s more aggressive, it suits the car well”, assured Leclerc.

The calendar of presentations has already entered its final stretch. In the next few hours one of the cars that generates the most expectation will arrive: Mercedes will show its car to the world on February 18. Closing will come with Alpine (Monday February 21) and Alfa Romeo (Sunday February 27).

Formula 1 published comparative images between the 2021 and 2022 models

THE OTHER CARS PRESENTED SO FAR

red bull car

Aston Martin was the first team to take the car out on the track (Photo: @AstonMartinF1)

Haas was the first team to discover his vehicle (Photo: @HaasF1Team)

The Alpha Tauri AT03 is ready for the new season

McLaren also showed the world its new MCL36

Williams will have Latifi and Albon as drivers (Photo: @WilliamsRacing)

