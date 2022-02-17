Exatlón México: Aristeo Cázares throws himself against the athlete of the blues

Given the urgency of triumphs by the Blue Team in the Exathlon Mexicothe reds do not remain silent and Aristeo Cazares throws himself against blues athletechallenging and taunting him with a view to Sunday’s elimination in the all-star.In the Preview of Chapter 16 of the Exathlon Mexico‘Analista TV’ revealed in its YouTube video that Antonio Rosique said that the Red Team won the first Survival, so there is already a blue athlete in the Elimination Duel. The second Survival will be played today in real time and the second nominee to leave the Exathlon Mexicowhich is why Javi Márquez commented on the Blue Team, they feel a bit frustrated because they have done everything, orchestrated strategies and changed them, but nothing has worked.

Exatlón México: Aristeo Cázares throws himself against an athlete from the Blue Team

Koke Guerrero states that it is sad because their rivals from the Red Team are destroying them in the Exathlon Mexico and they require a victory at any cost, so they will not lower their arms and fight until the end.

Pato Araujo indicates that nothing is going to distract the Red Team from their main objective, which is to eliminate as many blues as possible, so a great duel is expected in the second and third Duels for Survival.

Aristeo Cázares was not silent either and responded to the Blue Team perhaps not in the best way, by mocking and challenging Koke Guerrero, of whom he said that he would like to see what “the insolent little champion” is made of, while the ‘Sorcerer’ replied that he was going to face ‘Aguileón’, but without disrespecting him.

This is the second time that the eldest of the ‘Sky Brothers’ has gone for the jugular of the champion of the Exathlon Mexico: Guardians vs. Conquerors, because he doubted the performance of the one who ultimately emerged as the winner by indicating that “now we are here.”

Related news

EG