Everything you need to know about the live action of the doll

Suddenly we expect nothing and boom! News about the live-action of “Barbie”the new film of the famous Mattel doll, starring the beautiful Margot Robbie.

This week, it became known that the actress kate mckinnon is the recent face that joins the production of Warner Bros, according to the Deadline movie portal.

What do we know so far?

The SNL star will join the new adaptation of the children’s toy alongside the “Suicide Squad” actress, with whom he worked on the 2019 film “Bombshell,” in a new uncharted universe of Barbie.

EXCLUSIVE: Sources tell Deadline that Kate McKinnon is set to join the cast of ‘Barbie’ starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling https://t.co/gJSMHj5gar — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) February 16, 2022

This new version will be directed and scripted by Greta Gerwing, with the support of Noah Baumbach. Thus, the director of “Lady Bird” and “Little Women” will shape the pink vision that for three years has been under her responsibility.

Although the great details of the plot are unknown, we know that more names will be part of the cast led by Robbie along with Ryan Gosling (as the Ken doll), America Ferrera Y Simu Liuwho was previously the last to join.

Both the role of these two actors and the McKinnon remain a mystery.

According to rumours, the film will follow the doll’s journey to discover her true inner beauty after being kicked out of Barbieland for not being perfect enough.

“People usually listen to Barbie and think, ‘I know what that movie is going to be,’ and then they hear that Greta Gerwig is writing and directing it, and they’re like, ‘Oh, well, maybe I don’t…’Margot commented in a past interview with British Vogue.

When will “Barbie” be released?

In the last, the Mattel doll created in 1959 has had its movie premieres on DVD, as well as various criticisms regarding the old standards about the women they represent. For this reason, the new live action will be the time to show us a more modern Barbie.

While we have had recent news about the Gerwing project, so far exact date unknown When would it hit theaters?

According to some sources, filming should begin in the coming months, while the premiere is expected to take place in 2023.