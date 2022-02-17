ESPN and Star Plus LIVE | FC Barcelona vs. Napoli online live for Europa League via Fox Sports and Movistar | Lineups of the Barça – Napoli | SPORT-TOTAL

Via ESPN Y StarPlus follow Barcelona vs. Naples LIVE | ONLINE | LIVE they meet in the first leg of the playoff tie of the Europe League this Thursday, February 17, 2022 from 12:45 pm (Peruvian time) at the Camp Nou stadium. In Spain you can follow the actions through the Movistar+ signal.

“It gives courage not to be in the Champions League”, revealed Xavi Hernández before finalizing his first participation in the Europa League. The Catalan team finished third in the group stage of the ‘Orejona’ and, as a consolation, obtained a ticket in the aforementioned competition.

Barcelona vs. Napoli: match schedule

Mexico – 11:45 a.m.

Peru – 12:45 p.m.

Columbia – 12:45 p.m.

Ecuador – 12:45 p.m.

Venezuela – 1:45 p.m.

Bolivia – 1:45 p.m.

Argentina – 2:45 p.m.

Chile – 2:45 p.m.

Paraguay – 2:45 p.m.

Uruguay – 2:45 p.m.

Brazil – 2:45 p.m.

Spain – 6:45 p.m.

The Blaugrana return to the second most important competition on the ‘Old Continent’ since the 2003-2004 season. Back then, as now, Joan Laporta was president. While the current DT was an active player with Ronaldinho, Carles Puyol, among others.

Where to watch Barcelona vs. Napoli in the Europa League

ESPN and Star Plus are the signals enabled to watch the Europa League match that will present Barcelona at the best moment of the campaign. A total of eleven games without losing in regulation time (he fell in two extensions against Real Madrid and Athletic Club).

In addition, with reinforcements from the likes of Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Ferran Torres and Adama Traoré. Dani Alves did not enter the list, due to a technical decision. As well as the confirmation of the youth Pedri and Gavi, who have chances to start.

On his side, Napoli is fighting to win the Serie A title with important footballers such as striker Víctor Osimhen, team captain Lorenzo Insigne, goalkeeper David Ospina, defender Kalidou Koulibaly and midfielder Fabián Ruiz.

In contrast, the Italian Luciano Spalletti will not have the Mexican Hirving Lozano, the Slovakian Stanislav Lobotka and the Italian Matteo Politano. All due to injury. Then, the DT will look for solutions to get off well in the visit to Catalonia.

boat vs. Napoli: probable alignments

FC Barcelona: Ter Stegen; Dest, Eric Garcia, Pique, Jordi Alba; Sergio Busquets, Pedri, Frenkie de Jong; Adama, Gavi and Ferran Torres.

Naples: Ospina; Di Lorenzo, Koulibaly, Rrahmani, Mario Rui; Fabian Ruiz, Zielinski; Insigne, Mertens, Elmas; Osimhen.

Where will FC Barcelona play vs. Napoli in the Europa League?

