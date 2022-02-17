Emma Watson (‘Harry Potter’) reappears with her boyfriend in photos that trigger engagement rumors

After what Emma Watson went around the world with her statements about being “dating with herself” and being honest about the anxiety that came with turning 30 years old single and without having everything under control in her life, a few months later the actress made the news again when she was caught kissing a mysterious man.

Watson has always been extremely private about her personal life and has gone to great lengths to keep it private, to the point that her apparent new boyfriend, identified as Leo RobintonHe deleted all his social networks. However, their romance is already a year and a half old, and now they have been photographed in Los Angeles after having a little trip to Mexico, according to DailyMail.

The images have drawn a lot of attention for two reasons: the injury that Emma seems to have on her foot, which she also carries an electric scooter probably to help herself, and the little ring that shines on your ring finger. You can see the photos here.

The fans have not been slow to spot the jewel and many are convinced that it is an engagement ring, and that The ‘Harry Potter’ actress is engaged with Robinton. The couple has been seen several times in London near Emma’s main residence throughout these months, although nothing official has been communicated.

