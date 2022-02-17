Elvis returns in this ambitious film, with Tom Hanks and Austin Butler

After the success of films like Bohemian Rhapsody or Rocketman, based on Queen and Elton John, the next great artist to receive a similar treatment in the cinema will be Elvis Presley.

The film is being directed by Baz Luhrman, the same director behind Moulin Rouge or The Great Gatsby. It will also star the Oscar winner Tom Hanks and Austin Butler.

Butler, 30, has had a long career on television series for teen audiences, though mostly in supporting roles. As for his experience in cinema, only his participation in the film stands out Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, from acclaimed director Quentin Tarantino, in 2019; also in a secondary role, so this will be his first major role.

“Elvis”as the new film will be called, will show the childhood of the legendary singer (played by Butler), as well as his rise to fame, and his complicated relationship with Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks), his manager of more than 20 years. Luhrmann’s story will delve into the power dynamics that existed between the two characters.

Additionally, within the cast, the film features stage actress Helen Thomson as Elvis’s mother, Richard Roxburgh (“Moulin Rouge!”, “Hacksaw Ridge”) as Elvis’s father, and Olivia DeJonge (“The Visit”). like Priscilla.

About the premiere of the trailer, the director of the film has pointed out that “this film is made, first of all, with a lot of passion. We take great care to capture everything, both his personality as well as the environment and the time, to create a canvas that let us explore what America is.” It should be noted that the film also marks Luhrmann’s return to the director’s chair, almost 10 years after the release of The Great Gatsby.

“We didn’t want it to be just a documentation of what was lived at that time, we wanted it to be something alive, to understand how the world was changing, culturally and socially,” Luhrmann explained at a press conference.

On the enormous weight of playing one of the greatest representatives of music, Austin Butler pointed out that he feels a lot of emotion and respect for having the honor of playing the character, adding that he took voice classes to match that of the king of rock and roll. .

“I needed my voice to be identical, so for a year before I started filming, I took voice classes.” Butler confirmed that he will sing Elvis songs on the film, however Luhrmann has also commented that Butler’s voice is used entirely for the young Elvis phase, but that the actor’s voice was mixed with the singer’s for when he is older.

Although the film has overcome some problems as a result of the pandemic and some brakes on the project, the film is expected to be released on June 22, 2022.