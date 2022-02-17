Elvis Presley: Tom Hanks and Austin Butler surprise in movie trailer

Warner Bros. Pictures released the first trailer for the film on Elvis Presleystarring nothing more and nothing less than austin butler Y Tom Hanks.

According to the studios, this film about Presley will be released in theaters on July 1 in theaters.

“Elvis” explores the life and music of Elvis Presley (Butler) through the prism of his complicated relationship with Colonel Tom Parker (Hanks), his enigmatic manager.

The story delves into the complex dynamic that existed between Presley and Parker spanning more than 20 years, from Presley’s rise to fame to unprecedented stardom, against the backdrop of the cultural revolution and America’s loss of innocence. .

And at the center of that journey is Priscilla Presley (Olivia DeJonge), one of the most important and influential people in Elvis’s life.

Alongside Hanks and Butler, the film stars award-winning stage actress Helen Thomson (“Top of the Lake: China Girl,” “Rake”) as Elvis’ mother Gladys, Richard Roxburgh (“Moulin Rouge!” , “Breath (Breathe)”, “To the Last Man”) plays Vernon, Elvis’s father, and DeJonge (“The Visit”, “Stray Dolls”) is Priscilla. Luke Bracey (“To the Last Man,” “Point Break”) stars as Jerry Schilling, Natasha Bassett (“Hail Caesar!”) stars as Dixie Locke, David Wenham (“The Lord of the Rings trilogy,” ” Lion”, “300” ) is Hank Snow, Kelvin Harrison Jr. (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”, “Personal Assistant”) plays BB King, Xavier Samuel (“Two Perfect Mothers”, “Love and Friendship” , “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse”) plays Scotty Moore, and Kodi Smit-McPhee (“The Power of the Dog”) is Jimmie Rodgers Snow.

The cast also features Dacre Montgomery (“Stranger Things,” “The Gallery of Broken Hearts”) as TV director Steve Binder, alongside Australian actors Leon Ford (“Gallipoli,” “The Pacific”) as Tom Diskin. , Kate Mulvany (“The Great Gatsby,” “Hunters”) as Marion Keisker, Gareth Davies (“Peter Rabbit,” “Hunters”) as Bones Howe, Charles Grounds (“Crazy Rich Asians,” “Camp” ) as Billy Smith, Josh McConville (“Fantasy Island”) as Sam Phillips, and Adam Dunn (Home and Away”) as Bill Black.

To play other iconic musicians, Luhrmann has cast singer-songwriter Yola as sister Rosetta Tharpe, model Alton Mason as Little Richard, Texan Gary Clark Jr. as Arthur Crudup, and artist Shonka Dukureh as Willie Mae “Big Mama” Thornton.

“Elvis” is directed by Baz Luhrmann and is a Warner Bros. Pictures Presentation, produced by Bazmark and Jackal Group

AC