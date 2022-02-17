“Elvis Presley is the great canvas with which we explore the USA”: the King comes to life in the cinema with Baz Luhrmann and Tom Hanks

Freddie Mercury and Queen had their movie (Bohemian Rhapsody2018), Johnny Cash had his film (Johnny and June: Passion and Madness2005) and the same thing happened last year with Aretha Franklin (Respect).

The idea of ​​creating a film around the King had been discussed for nearly a decade, but various setbacks prevented it from materializing before. Austin Butler, the 30-year-old American who plays him on the big screen, might not have qualified because of his age if the project had advanced in the middle of the last decade.

Almost three years after being confirmed in the role, the interpreter of Once upon a time… in Hollywood (2019) and from the teen series The Carrie Diaries labels Elvis Presley as a man in “a superhuman state.”

“Fundamentally, getting to explore the humanity of someone who has become the wallpaper of society,” he explains about his biggest challenge in the film. Elvis at a virtual event attended Worship. And he adds: “Learn why he was the way he was and find the human within this icon. That was really a joy. I could do it for the rest of my life, probably.”

The brains behind the film is the experienced Baz Luhrmann, who returns to the director’s chair on a feature film for the first time since The Great Gatsby (2013). Here, moreover, he is one of the writers of a story that tells the story of the King from the point of view of Colonel Tom Parker, the musician’s manager, in the shoes of Tom Hanks.

“I was a fan of Elvis. But I don’t know if that hobby was the reason I wanted to do Elvis”, raises during the same instance the director of Mouling Rouge! (2001).

“The truth is that, in this modern age, Elvis Presley’s life couldn’t be a better canvas to explore the United States of the 50s, 60s and 70s. His 42 years are three great lives put together in a short period of time,” he says, adding: “It’s a great canvas on which we explore America.”

The production preview provides a first glimpse of the film’s epic scale and approach, which features Priscilla Presley, BB King, Little Richard and more as characters. “The trailers are really an invitation to get into the process of the movie, and (with Austin Butler) we’ve been working on this for three years,” says Luhrmann.

Check the video here: