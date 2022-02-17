‘Elvis’ Movie Trailer With Austin Butler, Tom Hanks Has Social Media In Full Shake, Rattle And Roll Mode

ads

Warner Bros. finally released the first trailer for Elvis, Baz Luhrmann’s highly anticipated big-budget biopic about Elvis Presley, on Thursday. The trailer had Elvis fans on social media buzzing with anticipation, especially since the movie has been in the works for years. The film stars Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, Austin Butler as the king of rock and roll, opposite Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker.

As the trailer shows, Elvis promises to be a flashy dramatization of Presley’s early career, right up to the years leading up to his death in 1977. The “Jailhouse Rock” singer’s relationship with Parker is also central to the story. Parker discovered Presley in 1955 and was his manager until Presley’s death. Olivia DeJonge also plays Priscilla Presley, while Yola Quarterly plays influential singer Sister Rosetta Tharpe. Luke Bracey, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Dace Montgomery, Helen Tompson, Richard Roxburgh, and David Whenham also star in the film.

Elvis was written by Luhrmann with Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce, Jeremy Doner. It was originally scheduled to hit theaters in October 2021, before the coronavirus pandemic forced production to be delayed. It’s now slated to hit theaters on June 24, 2022 and, like most Warner Bros. releases lately, will stream on HBO Max for the first 45 days after its theatrical release.

‘I’m really intrigued’

I have so many thoughts about Elvis, but I’m really intrigued by this trailer. https://t.co/M8KBtG5WBO

— Demonze Spruiel (@ Demonze1) February 17, 2022

Prior to the trailer’s release, Butler described the intensive process to train his voice to sound like Presley’s for the film. “I think when I started the process of this, I set out to make my voice sound identical to his,” Butler explained. “My goal is, if you listened to a recording of me and you listened to a recording of him, you wouldn’t be able to tell the difference and that, I held onto it for a long time.”

prevnext ‘This has my full attention’

Normally I don’t like biopics, but this one has my full attention. pic.twitter.com/YDdYjnAg5r

— Vittorio (@VittorioAV) February 17, 2022

Luhrmann, whose other credits include The Great Gatsby and Moulin Rouge!, said his goal for the film was to “enter the soul of a human being.” He and Butler constructed an “unusual language, a musical language” to blend Butler’s voice with Presley’s.

prevnext ‘Straight Chills’

Straight chills!!! Everything about this trailer is pure perfection! The acting, the look, the feel… I’m so, SO excited about this! This is THE definitive Elvis movie of all time. I call him!!! LET’S GO!!! TCB ⚡️

— Phil The Legend (@philranger20021) February 17, 2022

Although the film was made in Luhrmann’s native Australia, the director said he made a trip to the US for his research. “I had the privilege of being admitted into the world of Elvis as the best outsider. Eighteen months, I had a holding space in the barn at Graceland, and being in Nashville, Austin, and myself, at the actual recording of Elvis. I study with some of the best musicians in the world », he said. “One thing that became very clear was that as you went deeper and deeper into the investigation, the records that were from Sun Records, the first recordings… it’s kind of nostalgic.”

prevnext ‘This looks fucking amazing’

This looks fucking amazing! I can’t tell you how excited I am for this movie!! I really hope this is Rocketman/Bohemian Rhapsody this year!

— Koen Jespers (@IAmKoenJespers) February 17, 2022

Scroll on to see how fans responded to the trailer on Twitter.

prevnext ‘Take my money!’

Take my money!!!!! #TCB

— Jim Lang (@JimLangSports) February 17, 2022

“What an undertaking, to portray the biggest music star of all time,” one fan wrote. “I’m looking forward to this, but I need to remember that no actor can compare to the great man. Interested in seeing Tom Hanks as Colonel Tom Parker, the man responsible for making and ultimately destroying Elvis.”

previous next

ads