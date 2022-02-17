‘Elvis’: Baz Luhrmann dazzles, Tom Hanks surprises and Austin Butler convinces in the first trailer

“The life of Elvis Presley is the best possible canvas to explore the America of the 50s, 60s and 70s”“. Baz Luhrmann has it clear, his long-awaited ‘Elvis’, film with which the filmmaker returns to the feature film more than a decade after ‘The Great Gatsby’ goes far beyond the traditional biopic full of common places and topics. In a virtual act where the first official trailer for the film was exclusively presented and in which he was accompanied by its protagonist, an Austin Butler who appropriates this formidable advance from his initial hip hit, the director used another film to finish explaining his intentions: “A great biopic can be great, but I’m more interested in ones that use a life to explore something bigger, like ‘Amadeus,’ for example, which is more about jealousy than Mozart.”

And the truth is that, after what was seen in this first trailer, it seems clear that the intention is to delve into aspects that are unknown to the general public of this musical figure who, both Luhrmann and Butler, did not fail to point out as “superhuman”. In that sense, impacts the high presence of a Tom Hanks able to intimidate even with high amounts of makeup that have made him the legendary Colonel Parker, Presley’s mentor and representative. Are we talking about the villain of the tape? The director makes it clear: “I don’t think he is. He’s really defending his point of view on the Elvis story. He’s the narrator. When it comes to a historical figure, there’s only one person who tells you that story. It’s his memory and your version”.

With its premiere scheduled for next July 1, ‘Elvis’ is also born with the (obvious) intention of turning its protagonist into a new superstar in the Hollywood firmament. After a rather irregular career, of which only his secondary participation in the masterpiece ‘Once upon a time in… Hollywood’ can only be highlighted with some enthusiasm, Austin Butler faces the greatest challenge of his professional life. And with a wide difference. “She is an absolute icon”admits the actor, “But to be able to explore her life for years, to learn her way of being and understand her, to find the human behind the legend, it was something so special that I could do it for the rest of my life”. A happiness that is also contagious when it comes to confessing that the director of the film was another of the reasons why he launched into the project: “It offered me the opportunity to work with one of the best living filmmakers”.

However, beyond the understandable enthusiasm, both had to face quite a few challenges during the making of the film, starting, of course, with the issue of Elvis’s unmistakable voice.. “I think that when I started the process, I set out to make my voice sound identical to his. It was my big goal”Butler admits. “A year before we started filming I was going to singing classes six days a week and working with different experts”Add.

However, the key was in the technology. Luhrmann explains: “Recordings from before the ’60s can’t be used in a movie and we knew that from the beginning”. The solution? Divide efforts. “Austin sings the whole Young Elvis repertoire, but starting in the ’60s we mixed it with the real Elvis”explains the filmmaker. In any case, beyond the demonstrations of vocal talent, the director concludes that Butler’s interpretation mission number one was “humanize Elvis Presley, show the person”.

An ambitious objective in which, both in view of this first advance payment and the declarations of its main managers, spirituality and gospel play a fundamental roletwo concepts that, in a certain way, always go together. “It was a wonderful gift to be able to go to Nashville and record with some of the most amazing gospel singers I’ve ever heard”comments Butler about it. “And the first time we walked into that little chapel, with all those vintage microphones and got the chance to be with 30 amazing singers, kicking and thrashing, I remember I ended up with tears and goosebumps. It was a glorious experience.”concludes the actor.

From ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ to ‘Elvis’

In addition to Luhrmann, Butler and Hanks, another of the key names of ‘Elvis’ is that of Polly Bennett, movement coach whose last great professional success was, attention, turning Rami Malek into Freddie Mercury for the triumphant ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’. A professional of proven prestige whom Luhrmann celebrates as “a truly unique part of our team, absolutely indispensable”. For his part, Butler emphasizes the extremely complex work they had to carry out in this regard, pointing out that “Elvis moved very differently depending on the decade and you had to be very precise in those variations.”

Yet another challenge in a film that, taking into account the stainless fame of Elvis Presley worldwide, will be analyzed in detail and with a particularly high level of demand by the millions of admirers and admirers of the King of Rock. How does your protagonist live? Butler replies: “It’s such an incredible responsibility. Not just for Elvis and his life, I have that same feeling for Priscilla, Lisa Marie, his family and all the people around the world who love him.”. In addition, the actor confesses his initial doubts, assuring that “At first I thought it was impossible. How could I do anything other than feel small compared to this superhuman figure? However, as time went on, I began to feel myself growing. And suddenly, I felt his humanity”.

An experience that demonstrates the commitment and emotion of an actor when launching into a conquest of indescribable dimensions. At his side, a great cast where the aforementioned Hanks must be added names such as Richard Roxburgh, David Wenham, Olivia DeJonge or Kodi Smit-McPhee, a soundtrack full of unbeatable classics and, at the forefront of everything, the always dazzling vision , wild, passionate and exciting by Baz Luhrmann. The King prepares to retrieve his crown. To find out if he will achieve it or not, we still have to wait until June, but, listening to the two main people in charge of him and with this magnificent and exciting trailer, he is about to start preparing the throne.

‘Elvis’ hits theaters 1st of July from Warner Bros.