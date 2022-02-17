Elimination Chamber 2022 will have several unexpected twists
No one can deny that the still provisional poster for Elimination Chamber 2022 looks interesting.
WWE CHAMPIONSHIP; FIGHT IN ELIMINATION CHAMBER
Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins vs. Riddle vs. austin theory
CHANCE FOR THE RAW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP AT WRESTLEMANIA 38; FIGHT IN ELIMINATION CHAMBER
Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki ASH vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Doudrop vs. Alexa Bliss
UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP
Roman Reigns (c) vs. Goldberg
RAW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP
Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lita
SMACKDOWN COUPLE CHAMPIONSHIP
The Usos (c) vs. The Viking Raiders
Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville vs. Ronda Rousey and Naomi
FALLS COUNT ANYWHERE
Drew McIntyre vs. mad cap moss
Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz
► WWE runs away from predictability
However, it would seem that much of the menu’s prominence will fall on establishing the already announced WrestleMania 38 star between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, which is rumored to be in the form of a “champion” vs. “champion”. Via that Dave Meltzer commented on the most recent installment of the Wrestling Observer Radio, revealing something about the PPV worth collecting.
«The Roman Reigns and Goldberg match should be very short, with many Spears. Obviously, Roman Reigns has to win, unless they make a story where Lesnar costs Reigns the match. So will Bill defend the title at WrestleMania? I don’t know, but it’s possible. There are twists. I was told that this show will have several unexpected twists, so I don’t know what they will be like.. I know that there was pressure to do a title vs. title match, meaning Brock wins in Elimination Chamber and Roman beats Goldberg. I believe that most people expect that. For Brock to lose in the Chamber, let’s see, I don’t know how he is going to lose, because there hasn’t been much interference in the fights within the Chamber. I guess they can do it this time […] I don’t see anyone giving Brock Lesnar a count of three. It doesn’t make sense to do all that construction because the idea for WrestleMania has been to maximize Reigns and Lesnar’s potential and make them go through the two biggest stars and protect them completely.
