Elimination Chamber 2022 will have several unexpected twists

No one can deny that the still provisional poster for Elimination Chamber 2022 looks interesting.

WWE CHAMPIONSHIP; FIGHT IN ELIMINATION CHAMBER

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles vs. Seth Rollins vs. Riddle vs. austin theory

CHANCE FOR THE RAW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP AT WRESTLEMANIA 38; FIGHT IN ELIMINATION CHAMBER

Rhea Ripley vs. Nikki ASH vs. Bianca Belair vs. Liv Morgan vs. Doudrop vs. Alexa Bliss

UNIVERSAL CHAMPIONSHIP

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Goldberg

RAW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Lita

SMACKDOWN COUPLE CHAMPIONSHIP

The Usos (c) vs. The Viking Raiders

Charlotte Flair and Sonya Deville vs. Ronda Rousey and Naomi

FALLS COUNT ANYWHERE

Drew McIntyre vs. mad cap moss

Rey Mysterio vs. The Miz

► WWE runs away from predictability

However, it would seem that much of the menu’s prominence will fall on establishing the already announced WrestleMania 38 star between Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar, which is rumored to be in the form of a “champion” vs. “champion”. Via that Dave Meltzer commented on the most recent installment of the Wrestling Observer Radio, revealing something about the PPV worth collecting.