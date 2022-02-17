Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift make a nice nod to the past in ‘The Joker and the Queen’

Ed Sheeran Y Taylor Swift they unite their voices again in a musical collaboration. After advancing that he would soon release a song with an “American artist”, Ed announced at the recent Brit Awards that it was Taylor Swiftto shortly after confirm that it would be the remix of The Joker and the Queen.

This song is one of the best received ballads of Equal, the last album of the British artist and there were not a few who asked for a new collaboration between the two friends. The video clip begins with the exterior of two houses to quickly go to split screen and show two parallel stories, those of a boy and a girl who presumably represent themselves.

But what is really endearing about this video is seen as soon as we see the image of some hands holding a frame with a photo of some children: those who appeared in the video clip of Everything has changed, the first collaboration together that they did just 10 years ago.

Next, we see that, indeed, the protagonists of the video of the remix of The Joker and The Queen are these actors, now teenagers. A wink of the most adorable that has softened the most nostalgic.

Ed and Taylor, more than a decade of friendship

Ed Sheeran Y Taylor Swift they met in 2012, when they recorded Everything has changed for the album Net of the American. From that moment on, a professional was created that we have seen reflected in other collaborations such as endgame, included in the disk Reputation from Taylor; or in the most recent Run (From the Vault), a song that is part of Red (Taylor’s version).

But what was also born with that first collaboration was a Beautiful friendship between the two that continues to this day. Both dedicate precious words to each other in public when they talk about the other, as he did Taylor Swift last year in Entertainment Tonight: “What has been great is seeing him grow [a Ed Sheeran] as a person and, you know, we’ve both been through a lot of changes, but everything remains the same between us“

“It’s one of those friendships that don’t move, even when all life moves. he is a wonderful friend. He’s always there when I need to talk,” she added.

For his part, Ed revealed to GQ in 2017 that one of the keys to their friendship was based on identification as people: “Taylor was never a popular girl at school. I was never a popular boy at school. And then there came a time when you become the most popular kid in school, and we both took it too far”

“She wants to be the biggest female artist in the world and I want to be the biggest male artist in the world. It’s also because they always tell you that you can’t do something and you say, ‘Fuck you. I can’“, he concluded.