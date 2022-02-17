Dr. Martens leaves Mexico and will close its branches

Drafting

Mexico City / 02.16.2022 11:48:44





Dr Martens, LThe footwear brand made its exit from the Mexican market official. This is how he made it known through his page of Facebook, after for some weeks there was speculation about its departure from the country, after a series of reductions in its stores.

“Thank you, Mexico! Our website and branches are officially closed. If you need help with your order, you can still contact us until February 28, 2022 via email: customerservice.atencion1@gmail.com,” the firm reported in a statement on its social network.

He indicated that after that date, customers should contact the brand directly.



“You can also continue to place orders directly through the international website of dr martens: Here,” he stated.

It was in 2014 when the English firm decided to enter Mexican territorya market that became its third international representation.

A few weeks ago MILLENNIUM consulted Mercado Libre, a platform where the brand’s products are marketed; the marketplace he avoided commenting on the exit.

In January the brand also closed its operations in Argentina.

MRA

​