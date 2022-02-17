Donovan Carrillo: The emotional words of the skater on his return to Mexico after Beijing 2022

This Wednesday, February 16, Donovan Carrillo arrived in Mexico City after his historic participation in the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympicsa fact that he considers a turning point in his career.

“It’s a new starting point in my career, because of the opportunities that open up to me”, said the figure skater upon arrival at the Mexico City International Airport.

Donovan gave his first impressions after the joust back in the country, adding that he hopes to compete again in an Olympic joust, “I am sure that with this preparation and the four years we have until Milan (2026 Winter Olympics) even greater things can be achieved.”

The 22-year-old skater met his goal of participating in a Winter Olympics and sets himself as an example so that other people do not abandon their goals.

“(This) is the proof that when you make an effort, you get involved and get fully into your goals, you can achieve them”, Donovan Carrillo said.

Carrillo revealed that being so close to the best skaters in the world was beneficial for him, because he discovered their secrets such as the warm-up and the diet they follow, an aspect that together with his coach Gregorio Núñez “will help us complete and improve our performance and to be better”.

Donovan Carrillo has become a trend in social networks in recent days due to his historical participation, and in this regard he commented that the interaction with people motivated him. “He made me feel accompanied in each of my presentations, I enjoyed it with my hands full, I thank each one of the people because they gave me the strength to continue enjoying this dream”, Donovan Carrillo finished.

OF