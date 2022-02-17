Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: 8 surprise appearances

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness It opens on May 6 and, as expected, the rumors about the film do not stop. Most have to do with the possible appearances of characters from past movies through the introduction of the multiverse.

In addition, the second trailer for the film has sparked dozens of theories about the possibility of some variants of some of our favorite characters, including Tony Stark, played by Tom Cruise.

Now a new leak lists all the Marvel characters that will possibly appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. she has done @MyTimeToShineH on Twitter, who has a pretty good reputation when it comes to advancing news about Marvel.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will introduce Professor X and Reed Richards (Mr. Fantastic)

The Twitter account has published the eight characters that would supposedly be confirmed to appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Bad news, Wolverine is not one of them.

Professor X (Patrick Stewart)

Captain Carter (Halley Hatwell)

Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch)

Reed Richards/Mr Fantastic (John Krasinski)

Black Lightning (Anson Mount)

Clea (Charlize Theron)

Balder the Brave

magnet

Professor X’s presence was pretty much confirmed by the second trailer. Then, some hints of Captain Carter (Halley Hatwell), can be seen in the film’s poster. We would have a variant of Captain Marvel with Maria Rambeau and not Carol Danvers.

magnet — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) February 16, 2022

John Krasinski would also be confirmed as Reed Richards from The Fantastic Four and Anson Mount as Black Lightning. Later the same Twitter account has revealed two possibilities more on film: Deadpool and a variant of Iron Man. Which one? Performed by whom? He doesn’t mention it. But the trailer possibly shows Iron Man Supreme.

It only remains to wait for the beginning of May to see Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Everything indicates that it will be as exciting, with stellar appearances by some characters, as it was Spider-Man: No Way Home.

