Dinenno will be key in Pumas in 2022

For UNAM Cougars It is of the utmost importance to keep their Argentine striker, Juan Ignacio Dinenno, healthy and out of injury, as he has become a key player in their attack in past tournaments.

Dinenno comes from having a great performance in the Liguilla phase with the UNAM Pumas, where unfortunately in semifinals against the Rojinegros del Atlas he was expelled for hitting Jesús Angulo in the face with a kick.

That does not take away from the good performance of the pampero, who despite not having a very good regular phase since he had some physical discomfort, in the league He reached one hundred percent and showed that the lead with Pumas is more lethal with him.

Now he has a bigger challenge this Clausura 2022, since Pumas has fallen by the wayside in two past tournaments, first in the Final of the Guardians 2020 They lost to Esmeraldas del León and now in the Semifinals they fell to Atlas.

Clausura 2022 is a tournament where Juan Dinenno must take full advantage, starting with good production and seeking connection with the new strikers in the team who arrived mid-season, such as Washington Corozo and Diogo de Oliveira.

Pumas already started the preseason this past Monday at the facilities of La Cantera, where the Argentine striker is already training one hundred percent alongside his teammates.

Sports editor in Los Mochis, in charge of the sports agenda of the municipality of Ahome as well as national and international sports such as major leagues, NBA, NFL, Mexican soccer, Champions League and other international European soccer leagues. Graduated from the Universidad de Occidente campus Los Mochis in the career of Communication Sciences, Graduated in English from the University of Arizona campus Phoenix, Successfully completed the digital sports journalism workshop at the University of Guadalajara. Coverage in the League Mexicana del Pacífico attending the 2019 final between Charros and Yaquis, as well as the Playoffs of the Pacific Coast Basketball Circuit. He has been with the company EL DEBATE for 10 years, seven of which he has worked as a sports editor.

