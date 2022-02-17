Diabetes: The economical vegetable that lowers blood sugar by almost 20% in a few minutes

In diabetes, the fundamental role of insulin comes into play, known as a hormone that helps glucose enter cells to supply them with energy. It is important to note that in type 1 of the disease, the body does not produce insulin, while in type 2 diabetes, which is the most common, the body does not produce or use insulin properly. Consequently, if not enough insulin is present, glucose will remain in the blood. In this sense, specialists suggest the consumption of celery to significantly reduce sugar.

This finding published in the scientific journal Saudi Medical Journal states that consuming celery It directly impacts blood sugar levels since in just minutes its values ​​will be reduced by 20%. This conclusion was reached after researchers analyzed the effect of the vegetable’s leaf extract on the glycaemia of prediabetic elderly people.

