Diabetes: The economical vegetable that lowers blood sugar by almost 20% in a few minutes

In diabetes, the fundamental role of insulin comes into play, known as a hormone that helps glucose enter cells to supply them with energy. It is important to note that in type 1 of the disease, the body does not produce insulin, while in type 2 diabetes, which is the most common, the body does not produce or use insulin properly. Consequently, if not enough insulin is present, glucose will remain in the blood. In this sense, specialists suggest the consumption of celery to significantly reduce sugar.

This finding published in the scientific journal Saudi Medical Journal states that consuming celery It directly impacts blood sugar levels since in just minutes its values ​​will be reduced by 20%. This conclusion was reached after researchers analyzed the effect of the vegetable’s leaf extract on the glycaemia of prediabetic elderly people.

Recall that prediabetes is defined as a health condition in which blood sugar levels are higher than usual but not worrisome enough to be diagnosed as diabetes. diabetes or type 2 diabetes. Therefore the finding made by scholars from the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Syiah Kuala, Indonesia, is vital to prevent the disease.

The research was carried out studying 16 people with prediabetes over 60 years of age and they were randomly divided into two groups: one control group, treated with placebo, and another treatment group, who consumed celery. The latter were given 250-milligram celery leaf extract capsules in the morning, afternoon, and evening, 30 minutes before each meal, for 12 days.

Consequently, a significant decrease in blood glucose levels by almost 20% was demonstrated. Therefore, experts suggest daily intake of celery to reduce the values ​​of sugar in the bloodstreams and reduce the effects of diabetes and type 2 diabetes.