Dallas Cowboys, the scandal of espionage to their cheerleaders that cost them 2.4 million

Cheerleaders for the Dallas Cowboys at the game against the San Francisco 49ers on January 16, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Photo: Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys they last won the Super Bowl in 1995when with barry switzer as his head coach, defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 27-17 in Super Bowl XXXand since then his hobby has grown old and he has amassed frustration after frustration with every elimination in the postseason.

And while some fans point out that the main problems of the franchise arise at the branch levela new scandal that has just been aired, further tarnishes the reputation of the lone star team, urgent for success.

It was revealed that the Dallas Cowboys paid the sum of 2.4 million dollars to reach a confidential settlement, after Four members of his famous animation group will accuse a senior executive of dressing room voyeurismwhile they were undressed at a 2015 event at AT&T Stadium, according to a story first reported by ESPN.

Sep 20, 2020; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys fans without masks cheer for their team in the game against the Atlanta Falcons at AT&T Stadium. Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

According to documents obtained by the media, each woman received the sum of 399 thousand 523.27 dollars after the incident. One of those affected stated that she clearly identified Richard Dalrymplewho had long served as senior vice president of public relations and communications, who was standing behind a partial wall in the dressing room recording them on his cell phone as they changed.

According to various people, with knowledge of what happenedand to the letters that the cheerleaders’ attorneys subsequently sent to the team, Dalrymple managed to enter through the back door of the closed cheerleading locker room using a security card.

What’s more, Dalrymple was accused by long-time Cowboys fan Randy Horton., for taking upskirt photos of Charlotte Jones Andersonsenior vice president of the team and, in addition, daughter of Jerry Jones, the owner of the Cowboysall this in the ‘war room’ during the 2015 Draft. The fan signed an affidavit stating that he was watching the live broadcast on the team’s website when he became aware of the incident.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – The Dallas Cowboys cheerleading squad performs before the game against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

“I will never forget what I saw”Horton told ESPN. “The first time he reached out to her from a sitting position behind her, and she had her back to him, and he did it once. He looked at the screen, touched the screen, and then did it again. The second time, he was sitting on a chair in the corner of the table on the left and held his phone under the corner of the table. with the camera side up where she was standing. And she did it again.”

The accused manager has refused to answer questions from various media, but has told various team officials that he did not know that the cheerleaders were in that room and that he immediately left that place. But according to multiple sources that is a contradiction.

Last February 2, Dalrymple announced his retirement from the position he had been holding with the Dallas franchise, after spending 32 years within the organization. On Monday, February 14, he issued a statement, denying the accusations against him.

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones and Team Executive Vice President Charlotte Jones Anderson with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell before the game against the Seattle Seahawks on January 5, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo: Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

“People who know me, co-workers, the media and colleagues know who I am and how I am”Dalrymple said in his statement. “I understand the very serious nature of these claims and do not take them lightly. However, the accusations are false. One was accidental and the other just didn’t happen. Everything that was alleged was thoroughly investigated years ago and I fully cooperated.”

A public relations consultant for the Cowboys, Jim Wilkinson told the newspaper The Dallas Morning News that Dalrymple does not deny having entered the cheerleading locker roombut says that he left quickly when he found out that he was busy, but Dalrymple denied voyeurism.

Wilkinson detailed the Cowboys’ internal investigation and said it started with eight people being interviewed: four cheerleaders, two possible witnesses, a security guard outside the room, and Dalrymple.

ARLINGTON, TX – A pan of the Dallas Cowboys logo from the 50-yard line during the NFC Wild Card game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys on January 16, 2022 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Dalrymple sent in his phone, which was reviewed by an independent forensic firm.. He also provided his iPhone and iCloud passwords, Wilkinson said, and it was determined that there were no related photos or videos or that they may have been removed.

Regarding the upskirt photos of Jones’s daughter, Wilkinson commented that after receiving the whistle of that situation, the video was thoroughly reviewed. and it was determined that Dalrymple did nothing wrong that time.

“The most basic common sense tells you that if Jerry Jones somehow believed that someone had done something like this to any member of his family, even remotely, that person would have been fired immediately.Wilkinson told The Dallas Morning News.

