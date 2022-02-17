CSI: The truth behind the appearance of the actor George Clooney in the police drama

The popular police drama, CSI, seems to have created one of the scenes from popular actor George Clooney’s movies at the time, revealing the truth some time later.

The popular police drama series from the CBS, ITUChas been telling incredible stories during its 15 seasons, but, the show’s creator revealed that he took a scene from one of the popular actor’s movies, George Clooneyto adapt it.

CSI: The Shooting of Horace Caine based on the films of George Clooney

After 5 years since the series of ITUC with 15 seasons, the creator Anthony Zükerhas recently revealed some secrets of the famous program.

The famous scene is called “CSI Shot”, in this a bullet was seen that passed through the body of a man who was going to be killed, but the bullet contained poison, something that the entire CSI team had a hard time finding out what happened.

Zuiker, revealed that this scene was influenced by the actor’s movie George Clooneycalled, Three Kings (Three Kings), thus.

“The idea came from a movie called Three Kings, where the bullet entered a victim’s body, but we took a different point of view for CSI, being a police and forensic show.”

“Because you could actually dive in to see forensics. So we coined them into the script. It would be ‘CSI Shot’ at the secondary bullet or at the line of fire.”

the actress of ITUC, Marg Helgenbergeralso believed that the iconic take on CSI was a fun way to introduce the science behind the show, rather than just discuss it and that, was “revolutionary”.

It was a shame that the CSI series was canceled during its 15th season, but despite everything, CBS seems to be preparing the continuation of the spin-off called, CSI Las Vegas for 2021.