Crunchyroll arrives for free on Nintendo Switch: all the details

Recently an interesting new message has been published that comes directly from Nintendo. We are talking in this case about the confirmation of the arrival of the Crunchyroll app on Nintendo Switch.

Crunchyroll on Nintendo Switch

In this case, Nintendo informs us that we can now download the app completely free in the eShop. It is an app that occupies 110.00 MB of console memory and can be used in German, English, Spanish, French, Italian, Portuguese and Russian. We have it available in both Europe and America.

We leave you with the details:

Enjoy hundreds of titles in multiple languages! Including the most recent hits like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, JUJUTSU KAISEN, My Hero Academia, and Tokyo Revengers. You can also enjoy classics like One Piece, Naruto Shippuden, Hunter x Hunter, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, and many more! You also can’t miss our critically acclaimed Crunchyroll Originals. Do you want to improve your experience? Try 14 days of Crunchyroll Premium for FREE! Get benefits like: • Whithout ads • New episodes one hour after Japan • Offline viewing Files for offline viewing take up a lot of space, so we recommend using a microSD™ card with this software for the best experience. Download size 110.00 MB. Available in German, English, Spanish, French, Italian, Portuguese, Russian.

And this is the message shared by Nintendo:

The world’s largest anime collection is now at your fingertips with @Crunchyrollnow available at #NintendoSwitch! Free Download: https://t.co/grESMT1sgu pic.twitter.com/tqycQsFJj3 — Nintendo Spain (@NintendoES) February 17, 2022

What do you think? You can share it in the comments.

Nintendo eShop is the official store for digital games on Nintendo Switch. Download your favorite games instantly to your console at any time and from the comfort of your home. Get your hands on different offers, enjoy great discounts and discover tons of free games and trials. Choose the payment method that suits you best and get back 5% of each digital purchase, which you can then use to get a discount on your next game. What you can do in the eShop:

Via. Source.