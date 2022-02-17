Cristina Castaño, India Martínez or Michelle Jenner support Rozalén after announcing the death of her father | Present

bad day for Maria Rozalen who has just announced the death of her father, to whom she was very close. “My father just died… who never stopped holding me in his arms”, he wrote next to a photo of both that reflected what his words said.

Christopher Rozalen will be veiled in Albacete and tomorrow, Friday, his body will be transferred to the town of Letur to be buried. His daughter and the rest of his family and friends are saying their last goodbye to him.

This same Monday, the singer participated in Únic@s Dial and assured that she felt very happy to have her parents in the audience. What she couldn’t imagine then is that just a few days later, a sudden heart attack, would end the life of his father.

a beautiful love story

He has always defended the love story of his parents. Cristobal, before getting married he was a priest for ten years. He then turned his life around and fell in love and, in addition to starting a family, became the right-hand man of Joseph Bono during his time as president of the Junta de Comunidades de Castilla-La Mancha.

He had to deal with criticism from those who, at that time, they did not understand that a clergyman renounced his vows to live his love story. For her daughter, her parents’ relationship has been very inspiring.

It has taken just a few minutes for her social networks to be filled with messages of support for the singer in these difficult times in which she is surrounded by her own.

From LOS40.com we join these messages of condolences and send all our love and strength to Rozalén in these difficult times for her.