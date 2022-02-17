Create your own cinema in Minecraft and the result is great

The square home theater.

We are tired of saying that Minecraft is one of the most important games in history, but it is that in every way it has become it. The large number of people who have managed to move this title is impressive, being so that I doubt that there is anyone who does not know the word “Minecraft”. All this has been achieved thanks to the great freedom that it offers you, and therefore the incredible amount of possibilities that it offers to the average user.

Curiously, this title can be played by everyone (as we have said before), whether creative or simply wanting to build a small square house on a stone cliff, but only those people with a high creative level can get the most out of this title. This can be clearly seen with the impressive creations that we can see from time to time, such as the user who created Tony Stark’s mansion, or the user who created Springfield (the city of the Simpsons) in Minecraft.

Now we have been able to witness, through the Reddit account of a user known as “Jancaplayer”, a rather curious milestone regarding this title. Specifically, in the video that you can find below, we can see how this user has built his own cinema in minecraft, using for it the tools that the game gives us. In addition, this achievement can be considered even more considerable if we take into account that we can see that it is made in Minecraft PE, the version of the title for mobile devices, where, as you can imagine, it is more complicated to play.

All this does nothing more than make clear to us the innumerable possibilities that the title that Mojang brought us more than 10 years ago has. Despite this, it is necessary to say that in order to create these feats within the title it is necessary, in addition to being creative, have a lot of practice with the object known as “Redstone”, as well as a lot of patience, since in most cases these works take years to complete. Luckily, being such a large community there is a huge number of people with these characteristics, so we can enjoy this kind of creations.

