Cody Rhodes would start working for WWE sooner than expected

The departure of Cody Rhodes from All Elite Wrestling has been a surprise that has changed the landscape of wrestling in a matter of days. Rhodes has not only left the company that he helped create, but according to all the rumors, Cody could return to WWE soon. Well, according to the renowned Sports Illustrated medium, his arrival at WWE could be even earlier than expectedand the former intercontinental champion I would already record some videos at the Performance Center this weekend. In Sports Illustrated they commented on his possible participation in the next edition of WrestleMania or in the subsequent Monday Night RAW.

“Everything indicates that his new destination is WWE, potentially even could be as soon as I shoot some segments at the Performance Center this weekend. And, while Rhodes would be an asset to this year’s WrestleMania, he would also be a big reveal for the post-WrestleMania RAW.”

The departure of Cody and his wife Brandi from All Elite Wrestling has led to a wave of rumors about his upcoming commitments and the reasons for his separation from the promotion he helped build. In any case, at the public level, Rhodes, Brandi and Tony Khan bid each other farewell with cordial statements in which they were grateful for the experience they have had together in recent years.

Cody’s last televised appearance on AEW was at the Beach Break event. Rhodes and Sammy Guevara played a ladder match for the TNT Title that got good reviews from the public and journalists. Rhodes had been working without a contract at the company for several weeks, and according to the media, currently he would not have any clause that prevents him from joining WWE or other struggling companies.

