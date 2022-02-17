‘CODA’ Star Troy Kotsur Discusses His Historic and Healing Oscar Nomination

Special for Infobae of The New York Times.

It’s barely been a week since Troy Kotsur became the first deaf man to earn an Oscar nomination for acting, but for the 53-year-old performer, it already feels like the start of something new.

“I’m finally more confident,” Kotsur said this week during a video call, speaking energetically with the assistance of a sign language interpreter. “And this is just the beginning for me, even at this stage, so I’m really looking forward to my new journey.”

Kotsur’s most prominent role came in “CODA: Signs of the Heart,” the Apple+ comedy-drama that was nominated for Academy Awards for Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay, along with Kotsur’s nomination for Supporting Actor for playing Frank Rossi, a deaf fisherman struggling to relate to his teenage daughter, Ruby (Emilia Jones). Ruby is the only hearing member of her family, which includes her mother, Jackie (Marlee Matlin), and her brother, Leo (Daniel Durant). Because Ruby is the daughter of Deaf Adults, or CODA — which is an acronym for “child of deaf parents” — her parents expect her to translate for them and engage with the hearing world.

However, Ruby is willing to leave the nest and pursue a secret singing talent at Berklee College of Music, a vocation that puts her at odds with Frank, who hoped his daughter would join the family business after high school. Her conflict culminates in one of the most moving movie scenes of the year, when Frank sits in the back of his truck with his daughter and puts his hand to her throat as she sings a tender ballad. With that simple gesture, this headstrong but loving father comes to understand his daughter in a whole new way.

Kotsur hopes that with “CODA,” which came along with other movies featuring deaf characters like “The Sound of Metal” and “Eternals,” Hollywood can also come to understand deaf actors better. Kotsur is a prolific stage actor in theater productions for the deaf (often starring opposite Paul Raci, a CODA who was Oscar-nominated last year for “The Sound of Metal”) and has appeared in “Criminal Minds,” “The Mandalorian” and other television series. But he knows that movies like “CODA,” which offer a comprehensive look at the deaf experience, are still few and far between.

“I really hope that Hollywood has learned patience, because I’ve been patient trying to work with hearing people over the years,” said Kotsur, who lives in Mesa, Arizona, with his wife and daughter. “And as that fear begins to fade, it’s very important not to think of deaf actors from a limitation perspective, because as a deaf person, I can drive, I can cook, I can have sex, I can do everything. The only thing where there is a barrier is communication, and that’s it.”

Below are edited snippets of our conversation.

Q: Now that you’ve had some time to process your Oscar nomination, what does it mean to you?

A: I feel like I had a lot of dust covering my back, and with the nomination, it started to evaporate. I’ve been through a lot: financial problems and oppression, people not ready to work with a deaf actor. With all that struggle and trauma, I feel like I have wounds all over my body that have finally healed. I didn’t realize what a huge step forward it would be, even bigger than I thought, and it’s truly a blessing.

Q: What kept you motivated dealing with those fights and all the auditions that didn’t pan out?

A: During auditions, I would usually never get the part because most of the time I was asked, “Can you speak?” And of course, another actor could speak better than me, since I’m completely deaf and that can be a challenge. So I really got used to that rejection, and that was a good training to learn to accept it and move on.

I was doing it the old-fashioned way in the 1990s: I had to buy $300 worth of envelopes and stamps and send photos to 300 different casting directors, and out of all of that, I might get an audition. And then she wasn’t cast in that role! He was extremely demanding and required a lot of sacrifice. That’s what I meant by having all this dust on your back from this trip. I had to keep moving forward, just to prove it to myself.

Q: You auditioned for “CODA” and then waited a year and a half for them to call you back, right?

A: They were having a backstage discussion with the producers about who was going to play the role of Frank Rossi. They wanted to use famous actors at first.

Q: Paul Racy went through the same thing with “The Sound of Metal”. The producers wanted a name like Forest Whitaker or Robert Duvall, and then Paul got an Oscar nomination for that role.

A: By the way, I also auditioned for “The Sound of Metal”. I didn’t get the part, but Paul was perfect for it. For me, that movie was a step forward, and then it was my turn, and it’s been an incredible journey in that regard. I was so used to failure that I didn’t realize it would exceed even my own expectations of what might happen.

Q: How long have you known Marlee Matlin, who plays your wife on “CODA”?

A: When I was 17 years old, I saw “Children of a Lesser God” (the 1986 drama for which Matlin won the Oscar for best actress), and that was the first time I saw an authentic representation of a deaf person in the film. large screen. I thought, “I hope I can work with her one day.” After many years, she was at Deaf West Theatre, and it turned out that Marlee came to almost every production she was in and we got to know each other a little bit over the years.

Q: Even before “CODA” sold out at the Sundance Film Festival for a record $25 million and was nominated for all those Oscars, what did the experience of filming it mean to you?

A: When we finished filming, I went down to the pier and watched all the passing ships. I just wanted to thank God for everything that had happened. It took me so long to let Frank Rossi go and even shave off my beard. I really missed him as a character and struggled with it for about six months. My wife complained, “Troy, do you want to shave please? I can’t even kiss you.”

Q: Since so much of the film revolves around a father-daughter relationship, what was it like seeing it with your daughter for the first time?

A: She was very proud, but when she saw the sex scene, she was embarrassed and covered her eyes. She’d say, “Dad, what are you doing?” I said, “Hey, it’s really important to learn about safe sex.”

Q: How was your relationship with your parents? Did they support your interest in acting?

A: My parents thought it was only temporary and after a few years they started to get nervous. They said, “Hey, Troy, why don’t you go to college? Maybe you can be an engineer or a teacher.” I was stubborn and went ahead, and they were very nervous, but they always saw my works and enjoyed them. My parents died, but I will visit them in the cemetery if I win any prizes. I’ll show you and say, “See me now.”

Q: Were you an avid Oscar watcher before this moment?

A: I will never forget that when Marlee won, I jumped for joy because finally a deaf person had won. In fact, I never missed an Oscars growing up because I’m a fan of the movies. I love Steven Spielberg and of course he had a lot of nominations over the years. I’m very excited to meet these people and say to Steven Spielberg, “Thank you for your work.” I don’t want to be lambiscón, I just feel like I’ve proven myself as a nominee and now they see me for who I am.

Q: You are not lambiscón, you are his colleague. You’re nominated for an Oscar.

A: And it doesn’t matter if I win or not: my name has gone into the history books. By the time I’ve left this planet, that will be recorded.