Christian Bale’s wife didn’t like her husband’s Batman voice, and thought he bombed his Batman audition by using it

Batman’s voice has become a staple of the character for many years. From the animated series to the live action movies, Batman changing his voice is another way to hide his identity. Christian Bale honored this tradition in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Dark Knight’ trilogy. But some initially weren’t fans of his Batman voice. One of his critics turned out to be his own wife, who thought she ruined his chances of being Batman by using him.

Michael Keaton originally came up with the voice of Batman because he’s a “logic freak.”

As some may know, the origin of the Batman voice began with Michael Keaton. The actor took on the role of the caped crusader in Tim Burton’s film. bat Man, and received massive critical acclaim for her performance. One aspect of her performance that she complimented was the distinction between Bruce Wayne’s voice and Batman’s. Speaking with Josh Horrowitz at his Happy Sad Confused podcast, Keaton shared how he came up with the voice.

“I’m kind of a logic freak,” he said according to MTV News. “I don’t know how to do anything unless it has a logic. It can be the dumbest, stupidest, broadest thing, but I have to work from somewhere.”

So when Keaton’s Batman confronted a criminal in a dark alley in the movie, something about the scene didn’t feel right.

“There’s no way this guy wouldn’t look at me and say, ‘That’s Bruce Wayne, everybody! I figured it out,’” he said. “‘His obviously you! You’re four feet from me!’”

Keaton and Tim Burton discussed ways to solve the problem. In the end, they decided that disguising her voice was the way to go.

“I had to do something,” Keaton said. “I had to download a record. Then I found out later that it became a thing [for future Batman movies.]”

Christian Bale’s wife didn’t like her husband’s Batman voice

Christian Bale and Christopher Nolan came up with their own version of Batman by disguising his voice in their movies. Instead of just lowering his voice a notch or two, Bale adopted a more guttural and forceful change to his Batman voice. He found this voice while auditioning for the first film in Val Kilmer’s Batman costume.

“I got there. They put me in the Val Kilmer suit. It didn’t even fit me right, I stood on it and said ‘I feel like an idiot’. What kind of guy walks around, dressed like a bat? And then he’s going to say ‘Hi, how are you? Just ignore that I’m dressed as a bat.’ Of course he’s meant to do this,” Bale told MTV News. “If you look at the boy’s story and the pain he went through. I said ‘I can’t do this in a normal voice. I have to become a beast to sell this to me.’”

But from the start, Bale’s particular version of his Batman voice had its fair share of criticism. The first is his own wife.

“I went home that night and my wife said, ‘How did it go?’ I said, ‘I did this.’ And I showed it to her, and she was like, ‘Oh, you screwed up, didn’t you?’” she recalled. “Thank God they did.”

But Bale wasn’t too worried about his wife’s reaction.

“[The voice] It’s not for everyone,” he admitted.

Robert Pattinson Thought His Original Batman Voice Was ‘Atrocious’

Bale’s initial Batman voice wasn’t the only one to face criticism. Recently, Pattinson went through jimmy kimmel live, and shared how her voice was initially not well received by others.

“Everybody does this kind of rough, rough stuff, and I’m like, ‘I’m going to do the opposite, I’m going to be really whispery,'” Pattinson said. “And I tried to do it for the first two weeks, and it seemed absolutely atrocious, and they told me to stop doing it.”

So Pattinson kept working on his voice until he found one that was perfect for him.

“You can feel when it feels good. You put on the suit and you have to speak a certain way,” she said.

