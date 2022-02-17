Chris Hemsworth would participate in the spin off of Mad Max as a villain

Furiosa is the project starring Anya Taylor-Joy that expands the universe raised in the movie Mad Max: Fury Road and now would add the interpreter of Thor. Details!

Chris Hemsworth rose to worldwide fame thanks to his version of Thor at Marvel Cinematic Universe where little by little it was gaining ground within the most important franchise in the Hollywood industry today. The God of Thunder today is one of the most important faces of the MCU and he is already on his fourth solo film that he is currently recording: love and thunder. Now we find out about another project in the life of this heartthrob.

We are talking about the spin off of the movie Mad Max: Fury Roadentitled furious and starring the talented actress Anya Taylor-Joy. The film tells the story of the character previously masterfully played by Charlize Theron. In this case, it will be the past of this woman who had great responsibilities within the organization led by Immortan Joe.

A spin off that promises!

Mad Max: Fury Road was starred by Tom Hardy and directed by George Miller. It is considered one of the great jewels of action cinema and even received a nomination for Best Picture at the Oscars. It is not strange that this universe is expanded with other tapes around a post-apocalyptic and quite disturbing story.

Then the interpreter Thor would be a villain in this new movie that will have George Miller back in the director’s chair. speaking on the podcast Blank Check with Griffin and Davidthe journalist Kyle Buchanan assured that the project is underway and that Hemsworth would give life to one of the villains of the tape called dr dementus. The source is reliable because it is a professional close to the production of furious.

dr dementus It is a name that fits well within the mythology of Mad Max who knew how to have Toecutter, Lord Humungus and Auntie Entity as antagonists. Chris Hemsworth He has a great opportunity if this version ends up being confirmed and the Australian reaches a new important franchise in Hollywood. The names behind this project are exciting!