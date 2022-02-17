Chris Hemsworth is not only the God of thunder, he also owns several watches that you will want

Although Chris Hemsworth dominates the thunder on the screen, off it the actor dominates his style very well, always accompanied by big clocks. Although he has been the ambassador of TAG Heuer for 6 years, this is not the only brand that he has worn on his wrist.

The God of Thunder has been seen with pieces from luxury houses such as Omega, IWC and obviously TAG Heuer, either at galas or more casually, here are some of them.

TAG Heuer Connected Watch

As an ambassador of the brand, a TAG Heuer could not be missing from his collection and the chosen one is the Connected Watch, which the actor has not hesitated to use for his more casual looks.

Tag Heuer

This timepiece was presented in 2015, but in these 5 years it was updated with a couple of details that made it more interesting. Hemsworth wears it in black taking advantage of the interchangeable strap to give it a different look.

TAG Heuer Carrera Sport Chronograph

‘Goes with everything. If I go to a premiere or an event, it is easy to use ‘and we agree with the actor, because this watch is quite versatile and true to his style. Chris has worn it in black, we assume for the classic look.

Tag Heuer

IWC Pilot

Not even the Australian could resist the allure of the IWC Schaffhausen, an iconic piece that has been in circulation since the 1930s and is well known for its strength and quality.

IWC Pilot

Its simple yet technical and elegant appearance is what made it one of ‘Thor’s’ favourites, although in the blue color chosen by the actor it can also be worn in a sport-casual look.

Omega Speed ​​Master

Omega is undoubtedly the brand that is not lacking in the collection of various actors and Chris Hemsworth is certainly no exception, as he has worn the MoonWatch version of the Speedmaster on his wrist.

Omega Speed ​​Master

The stainless steel watch with a completely black dial, which is also the first watch to land on the moon, is one of the perfect pieces to start a collection or for special moments.

Do you already have your favorite?

