“Chicharito” is honest about his relationship with his children

After a difficult separation from sarah cohanfootball player Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez is premiering a new romance with the Ecuadorian model nicole mcpherson. And although the soccer player opened his heart to love again, he still has his children in mind Noah and Nala whom he misses very much.

Javier Hernandez with his son Noah

Photo: Instagram

Since it is not often Hernandez He spoke about the relationship he has with his two children, although on several occasions he was criticized for not living with the little ones, as a result of his relationship with Sara Kohan.

“Chicharito” Hernández with his daughter Nala

Photo: Instagram

On this occasion, the “Chicharito“He used his Instagram account to post an image through stories where a toy is seen and expresses his sadness at the little contact he has with his two children.

“I know you didn’t post much about my kids, I can’t wait to share more of my life with them, but that’s the way things are at the moment. But I tell them that one of the little gifts just arrived for them, ”she wrote.

Photo: Instagram

Although he did not reveal the way in which he will send them the gifts or if he will meet them again, andthe mexican soccer player He said that he is a loving father and attentive to the wishes of his children.

After almost two years of marriage, Javier Hernandez and Sarah Kohan they separated in January 2021. The decision surprised the world since in October 2020, the couple had welcomed their second child.